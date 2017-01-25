Ruth Eleanor Gongos Nee: Austin (Worrell) – February 8, 1930 – January 19, 2017



With loving family at her side, Ruth Gongos passed away peacefully in the Grace Hospice in Winnipeg, Manitoba Thursday January 19, 2017.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, February 8, 1930, Ruth was the fifth daughter of Kenneth G Austin and Jeane E (Baker) Austin. Two brothers completed the family. She is survived by her son Alexander (Sandy) Austin Worrell; her many nieces, nephews and friends with whom she shared a full life of love, challenges and blessings. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Kenneth as a small child, sister Marguerite Shirley, Marion, Helen and brother Donald; her husband James S. Worrell Insp. RCMP in 1980 and her husband John Gongos Asst. Comm. RCMP (RTD.) in 2008.

Ruth lived her early years in Dryden, Ontario and never lost her love of the clear lakes and prime forest of the Canadian Shield. The family moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1945, where she attended Gordon Bell High School. She maintained close caring relationships her entire life with a group of eight special girlfriends from her 1947 graduating class and from Chalmers United Church Young Peoples Group. Her early working years were at Eatons while a student and as a secretary and book keeper with Crabb & Co. Ltd. In 1952 Ruth moved to London, Ontario where she was married in 1954 to RCMP Const. James Worrell. In 1957 they left Canada for a five year tour of duty seconded to the Canadian Embassy Immigration Department in England, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Switzerland and Netherlands. Their son Sandy was born in Vienna in 1959. Ruth embraced the privilege of living in Europe in those historical post war years, often reflection on the experience as the finest education one could have. She warmly welcomed family and friends in her many homes, where life and opportunity in the RCMP were celebrated.

Returning to Canada in 1962, they were posted in Toronto, Ottawa and finally to Winnipeg in 1977, twenty-five years after she had left. Ruth cherished her home and family where unconditional love reigned. Her son Sandy lives with the significant challenges of Autism, Down Syndrome and Post Trauma Stress Disorder. Throughout his life, she was consistently involved with the many associations in the world of the mentally challenged and their families, always able to see their abilities before their disabilities. She sat on the board of The Early Association of Mentally Retarded in Toronto and on the board of St. James Assiniboia Employment Agency in Winnipeg. She was a member of the United Church, The RCMP Veterans’ Association, Past Treasurer and 30 years volunteer with the Children’s Hospital Book Market and a committed supporter of the WAG, Manitoba Opera and The Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

In 1990, Ruth married John Gongos Asst. Comm. RCMP (Rtd.). They shared 18 years of blissful life growing old together each with common bond of growing up in the force family and knowing the life of a caregiver. From this marriage she was blessed with the love of John’s grandsons Eric and Graham Petz who brought a special joy to her late years; together with her surrogate daughters Barbara O’Hara and Kerri Robertson and their daughters Leah and Julie O’Hara and Renee and Dominique Vincent. She expressed sincere heartfelt gratitude to them all and to her niece Vera Kameda-Lacroix for their love and support in these late years.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Thomson “In the Park” Funeral Home, 1291 McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Ruth continually applauded the care she received from Cancer Care Buhler Centre and the Continuity Care Program. She considered her final two months at Grace Hospice an unbelievable gift.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ruth’s name may be made to D.A.S.C.H. Inc. or the Grace Hospice, 260 Booth Drive, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

