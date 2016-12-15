Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 17

Submitted

Started in 1900, the Christmas Bird Count is North America’s longest-running Citizen Science project. Prior to the turn of the 20th century, hunters engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.” They would choose sides and go afield with their guns—whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won.

Today:

In our modern era, both casual bird-watchers and ornithologists note a steady decline in numbers—not just of endangered species, but also of common birds not usually considered to be at risk. Study after study, survey after survey, show a worrisome downward trend in populations.

It is more important than ever to monitor these special little creatures.

Each Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is conducted on a single day between December 14 and January 5. Counts are carried out within a 24-km diameter circle that stays the same from year to year. They are organized, usually as group efforts, at the local level, often by a birding club or naturalist organization. The information collected by volunteer participants forms one of the world’s largest sets of wildlife survey data. The results are used daily by conservation biologists and naturalists to assess the population trends and distribution of birds.

This year, in the Dryden and Eagle areas, the CBC will be conducted on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

How to Participate: (It’s easy!)

You can help monitor and conserve North America’s birds! To get involved in the Christmas Bird Count, find a count near you and contact the local compiler. You should be prepared to commit part or all of the count day as either a field observer or feeder watcher somewhere within the count circle. Compilers will want to know how comfortable you are with identifying winter birds in your area.

Field observers cover a portion of the count circle on their own or with a small group, counting all birds they find.

Feeder watchers count birds at their feeders for a portion of the day.

Get Involved by Contacting:

Carolle Eady (Eagle River area compiler) 755-2117 tceady@drytel.net

Darlene Salter (Dryden area compiler) 937-4548 ddsalter@drytel.net