Senior basketballers outgunned in NWOSSA final

By Chris Marchand

The Dryden High School Eagles senior girls basketball team took on a talented Hammarskjold Vikings squad to settle the NWOSSA championship, Nov. 19, in Thunder Bay.

It would mark the end of the season for the outgunned Eagles as they fell 57-26 and 75-18 in the final series.

“We have great athletes for whom this is their basketball season, but when you run into Hammarskjold, those are just ball players — they play basketball and club all year round. So it’s kind of tough. Its big gap to overcome.”

Wilkinson said they tried a variety of defensive strategies to keep the sharp-shooting Vikings club from getting too comfortable.

“There’s only eight of them and they’re pretty used to each other, they make quick adjustments,” said Wilkinson. “They managed to get their big shooters outside on us. They launched threes (three pointers) on us all day long. If they’re gonna hit ‘em that’s the game. We were playing well, we just weren’t scoring as much as they were.”

Looking back, Wilkinson says the story of 2016 was of a team that underperformed for most of the regular season, then hit its stride at exactly the right time.

“We had a rocky start,” said Wilkinson. “We started the season with a couple of injuries to some key players and it made it difficult to get on the kind of rhythm we wanted to. The crew that was healthy on the court really worked hard until the other players could come back. Those hurt players were at every practice making sure they didn’t miss out on what we were trying to accomplish. When they came back it was a matter of a couple games to get them going and we finished pretty strong.”

Dryden struggled against the Fort Frances Muskies, throughout September and October.

“We were ready for our best game in that NorWOSSA championship,” said Wilkinson. “Unlike last year when it was a bit of an upset, we had been underperforming all year and we brought it up. Fort always has size on us. Looking at our numbers our defense were keeping them to a pretty good shooting percentage, but they were grabbing a ton of rebounds. So we made rebounding a focus. Our centre Lindsay Coles did an excellent job of keeping their primary rebounder off the board, that was really the key.”

The girls basketball program will see a shakeup next year as several key players will graduate, making room for a large contingent of junior players to move up into the senior ranks.

Wilkinson will go down to junior and will find himself with more or less of blank slate, while junior coaching staff will move up with their players into the senior team.

“We’ve been talking about doing this for a while,” said Wilkinson. “We want to rotate so that we’re with the same team for four years — this was a good year to do that because we have a big clutch of seniors moving on. There’s a big contingent of the championship junior team moving up with their coach and I’m going down with a fresh crop of Grade 9s. We’ll have this crew and we’ll be on the same page for four years — that’s what we’re going to try.”

Graduating this season will be Sarah Benson, Lindsay and Marcie Coles, Jessica Carter, Alexandra Cooper and Ally Wisneski among others. Returning to the senior squad will be Rhiannon Lee, McKenna Corvello, Payton Boyko and Laura Spalding.