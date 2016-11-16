Lest We Forget – Remembrance Day in Dryden

DHS student Michaela Landrie performs The Last
Post, flanked by music teacher and Navy member
Ryan Graham and Cadet Master Warrant Officer
Abigail Marion.
Photos by Chris Marchand
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63’s 2016 Silver
Cross Mother was Dorothy Walter.
As per usual, a standing room only crowd piled in to the Legion Hall for Remembrance Day services.
Local veterans occupy the front row at Remembrance
Day ceremonies at Legion Hall, Nov. 11.
Mayor Wilson lays a wreath.
Master Bombardier Riah Raspardo at her post at
the Dryden Cenotaph, Nov. 11