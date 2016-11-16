Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Lest We Forget – Remembrance Day in Dryden

News — 16 November 2016
Lest We Forget – Remembrance Day in Dryden
DHS student Michaela Landrie performs The Last Post, flanked by music teacher and Navy member Ryan Graham and Cadet Master Warrant Officer Abigail Marion.

Photos by Chris Marchand

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63’s 2016 Silver Cross Mother was Dorothy Walter.

As per usual, a standing room only crowd piled in to the Legion Hall for Remembrance Day services.

Local veterans occupy the front row at Remembrance Day ceremonies at Legion Hall, Nov. 11.

Mayor Wilson lays a wreath.

Master Bombardier Riah Raspardo at her post at the Dryden Cenotaph, Nov. 11

