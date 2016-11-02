Kamm grabs Lund Tournament Trail crown

By Chris Marchand

A long summer of competitive angling has found Dryden’s Brandon Kamm crowned the Lund Tournament Trail champion.

After five Lund Trail qualifying events, the now resident of Fort Frances finished a single-point ahead of Jay Samsal in second and Samsal’s two-time Dryden Walleye Masters winning partner Scott Dingwall in third place. Kamm assumes the title from another Drydenite, Alex Finlayson, who won the Lund Tournament Trail in 2015.

Kamm strung together an impressive summer of oversized novelty cheques in a grueling 10 tournament schedule across Ontario and Manitoba. In his first Lund event, the Sioux Lookout Walleye Weekend, Kamm placed third. He stayed in the money the following weekend taking 11th at the Dryden Walleye Masters, The Kenora Walleye Open saw an 18th place finish — his worst of the summer. Stepping a bit out of his walleye angling comfort zone, Kamm surprised himself with seventh in the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship. A second place finish in the Red Lake Fall Classic alongside his brother boosted Kamm’s point total enough for him to take a pass on the last few events and still eke out the win with one of the highest season points totals in the history of the Lund Tournament Trail.

“Out of all 10 tournaments I did this year I cashed cheques at every single one of them,” said Kamm. “It was a terrific summer. When the Tournament Trail was introduced a couple years ago it became a goal of mine to try to win that thing and be the Angler of the Year for our area. There are some very good anglers that are part of it, some big names throughout the area that I’ve admired and watched for years. Three years into it I managed my goal, so it was definitely the highlight of the summer.”

Kamm fished all but two of the events with different partners, linking up with Cliff Sutherland for tournaments in Dryden and Sioux Lookout.

Kamm doubled the usual $5,000 payday by completing all his Lund Trail events in a Lund boat provided by his sponsor Red Lake Marine.

It was a spot on the Canadian team of a U.S./Canada Walleye showdown in Michigan a few years back that launched Kamm’s professional angling ambitions as well his relationships with a variety of sponsors. He says grabbing the tournament trail championship is a big step forward in opening more doors for sponsorship support which helps keep costs down during tournament season.

“It can wear on you,” he said. “I was gone almost every second weekend or back-to-back weekends. It’s a busy summer away from home. It can get expensive, especially if you’re not cashing cheques. I also can’t recall a summer where I’ve fished so many events in the rain or in heavy winds. Some of the days out on the water you’re wishing you’re at home. When you’re cashing a cheque at the end of the weekend it makes it all worth it, and coming through at clutch times it’s so much fun to do. I love it no matter what.”

Brandon Kamm is sponsored by Lund Boats, Red Lake Marine, St. Croix, Live Target Lures, Boston Pizza Fort Frances, Sims Fishing and Strike King Lures.