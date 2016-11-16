Howard Abner Jackson 1924 – November 3, 2016



In loving memory of Howard Abner Jackson, aged 92 years, who passed away peacefully at Princess Court November 3, 2016. Howard was born in 1924 in Springhill, Manitoba, his parents lived at SE Sec. 8-16-6 W Rosedale, Manitoba.

Howard is survived by his son Tony Blair (Rose), grandchildren Cameron Blair (Angela), Lesley Tourond (Larry), great grandchildren Travis, Steven and Conrad Tourond, Daniel Blair, Sam (Lee) Chartrand, sister Clara Brooks and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Emily on July 1st, 2002, his parents Abner and Bessie, his brothers Rae, Herschal, Erele, sister Myrtle Booi and daughter in law Joyce Blair.

Howard’s family moved to the Quibell homestead when he was only 8 months old to live in a two storey log home. In the summer of 1935, Howard’s family moved to Red Lake travelling by canoe where he attended school on McKenzie Island.

He joined the army in 1943. He left Canada for overseas in 1944. Howard was wounded on Aug. 22, 1944. He returned to action in Belgium on Dec. 30, 1944, served in Holland June 1945 – Sept. 1945 then discharged Nov. 22, 1945.

Howard returned to Quibell in 1945 and built a house on the old Jackson homestead. He was a guide at Booi’s Northstar camp for over 20 years. In the winters he worked in the bush skidding out logs with a team of horses for Colenso Lumber and then later worked at the mill. Howard’s last place of employment was MTO Vermilion Bay patrol yard.

Howard met his wife Emily at Easter in 1966. The day Howard passed away would have been their 50th anniversary.

When Howard retired they moved to Pine Street in Vermilion Bay. Howard and Emily had a cabin on Clay Lake. Howard enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and hunting. Howard also enjoyed his trips to England with his wife Emily.

Howard was an active member at the Happy-Go-Lucky seniors centre in Vermilion Bay and a member of the Oxdrift Legion, regularly attending the Remembrance Day services.

After Emily’s passing, Howard moved into Eagle View Terrace and then later Princess Court. The staff at Princess Court enjoyed his smile and friendly disposition during his time there. Howard was well looked after by the great staff at Princess Court.

Howard loved his friends and enjoyed all the fishing and hunting trips with them. His family meant the world to him as he did to them. Truly a strong gentle soul that will never be forgotten.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 7, 2016 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home’s Chapel. A Traditional Service will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the First United Church in Vermilion Bay with Wayne Toews officiating. Interment will follow in the Quibell Cemetery.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Cancer Research through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave. Dryden, ON, P8N 2X3

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net Subject heading: Jackson