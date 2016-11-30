New facilities for telemedicine program at DRHC



By Chris Marchand

An important tool to help overcoming geographical challenges to health care delivery has been given a new, more spacious home at Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC).

DRHC’s Telemedicine Department recently celebrated the opening of a dedicated unit in the hospital to help patients access specialty practitioners who typically operate in larger urban centres.

Located across the hall from DRHC’s Oncology unit in the hospital’s West Wing, the Telemedicine Department is gaining traction among patients and doctors alike for the benefits in alleviating the stresses and cost of medical travel.

DRHC’s Telemedicine department connects 200-230 patients per month to specialists through secure videoconferencing. Oncology patients make up the majority of the users.

“There’s very little that we can’t do over telemedicine,” said OTN nurse Doreen Grouette. “We’re all nurses in here and we can do physical assessments, x-rays or lab work as directed by any specialist and make sure they get that in preparation for the conference. For cardiac patients or anything chest-related we have a stethoscope that the specialist can actually hear what’s happening — we’re not telling them what we’re hearing, so nothing is lost in that assessment.”

The nurses say that more patients need to ask their out-of-town specialists whether telemedicine is an option for them, rather than assuming it’s not.

“If you ask them, more often than not they’ll do it,” said Gould.

“More and more specialists are coming onboard as the physicians grow more comfortable with using the system,” adds Doreen Grouette. “They have their own PCVCs (camera systems) in their offices now so they don’t have to go into a hospital setting. They can see their clients from their offices if they elect to do that.”

New larger rooms address the limitations of the department’s previous spaces that were too small for orthopedic, physiotherapy or fracture clinic specialists to effectively observe a patient take a few steps.

The new setup also helps insulate outpatient telemedicine clients from contact with sick persons trying to access care through the emergency room or other inpatient areas.

“We used to have our telemedicine patients sitting in the hallway of a very active ward, where now we have them away from the general ‘sick’ public and they’re not sitting out in the front lobby with someone who’s ill and is there to be seen in emerg. Our patients are pretty compromised to begin with.”

The network connections from the department’s previous digs, now a chapel, remain in place and can be used to help patients connect with family members over long distances.

“A month ago, an elderly gentleman’s wife was admitted in Thunder Bay, so we brought him in there, turned on the TV and they sat and chatted,” said Liz Gould. “It was nice to see that space repurposed for that sort of family connection.”

OTN Nurse Jodie Dale says that telemedicine is extremely important for patients who have little few supports, income or transportation options.

“As nurses, our concern is patient care, patient safety and accessibility to care,” said Dale. “What if you don’t drive and can’t get to your appointment in the city? Will you just not access care? What if you don’t have the finances? What happens to you? I think that’s very real fear for people living in this geographical area — our two tertiary (health care) centres are four hours away. There’s time off work, risk on the highways, the cost of travelling. Just to know that we can alleviate those stressors for patients. It’s really important.”