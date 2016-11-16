Tough schedule brings out grit in Ice Dogs squad

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs had a busy week of games that began at home last Wednesday.

The English River Miners came to town and it was a special night as fans were encouraged to bring warm clothes to donate to their Winter Warm Up clothing drive.

On the ice Dryden struck first on a power play towards the end of the first period. Cody Wardner recorded his first goal as an Ice Dog with assist coming from Braedyn Aubin and Jacen Bracko.

Austin Kuhn would tie the game on a power play 4:42 into the second period before Braedan Allkins got the Ice Dogs ahead a minute and four seconds later short handed off an Aubin assist. A minute and twenty-one second after Terix Fischer-Kobes tied the game for the Miners on another power play. It would remain tied for the rest of the frame.

Twenty seconds into the third period English River added another goal from Nash Dabb and over a minute later Trey Palermo would make the game tied again. Firing on all cylinders Allkins added another goal less than a minute later.

It would not be until just over nine minutes into the final frame that Kole Camin would score for the Miners, his first of the year.

It wouldn’t take extra time this night to put down the Miners. Eric Stout recorded his twentieth goal of the season on a power play off assists from Bracko and Palermo to secure a 5-4 victory.

Dryden outshot the Miners 44-40.

Friday and Saturday would lead the Ice Dogs to Thunder Bay to take on the North Stars.

Aubin opened the scoring single handedly in the first period before Garrett Graham scored his third of the year to put the Dogs up 2-0 after twenty minutes.

A rough and tumble second period saw many penalties but only one goal near the end of the period belonging to Jake Robinson of the North Stars.

The third period was another battle and only Thunder Bay would score forcing extra time.

Nicholas Nigro scored all alone in over time to push the North Stars ahead; his sixteenth of the year.

Dryden was outshot 45-37.

On Saturday night the team’s top goal scorers shone in the first period. Stout and Nigro would each score to leave the game tied after one.

Hayden Johnston scored his first of the year in the second period for the North Stars before Allkins tied the game at two a piece.

A scoreless third period forced extra time and Allkins scored his eighth of the year to get the Dryden GM Ice Dogs two points on the night.

Dryden was once again outshot 28-23.

The boys will be in Minnesota next weekend for 3 straight games before coming back to Canada to take on English River at home on Tuesday Nov. 22.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will be back home on Nov. 25 to face the Fort Frances Lakers.