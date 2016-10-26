Numbers game – Ski Club halves early-bird membership rates to attract larger base of members

By Chris Marchand

Traditionally one of the more expensive winter pursuits, this year skiing and snowboarding could be the most affordable ticket in town.

The Dryden Ski Club is trying out a radical departure from its membership philosophy, slashing early-bird membership rates in the hopes of getting more bodies on the hill and helping strengthen ski and snowboarding culture in Dryden.

“Our big rationale was to try and get more people here, then they’re potentially bringing along more people who are buying day passes and spending money in the kitchen and in the rental shop,” said Ski Club Director Evan McDonald. “When their friends find out how little a pass will cost them it has a potential snowball effect, whereas when prices were higher it was tougher to do. There wasn’t that many people buying season passes. Money’s tight and everybody’s got something to keep them busy. We wanted to be an affordable alternative.”

Those 17 and under and 60 and over will pay $99 for a membership, those 18 to 59 — $149. Cross country memberships are priced at $80. Ending Dec. 1, the sale prices are designed to represent the cost of about five outings to the hill. Membership, which can be registered by credit card on the club’s website, also features discounts at Kenora’s Mt. Evergreen and other mountains as well as a discount on equipment purchases at Thunder Bay’s Ski Haus. So far the approach has been a welcome one with the club already up about $2,200 over what it sold in memberships last season with nary a flake of snow yet on the ground.

McDonald says the approach isn’t all that risky because the club’s primary costs: insurance, hydro and wages do not vary significantly depending on the number of people utilizing the hill.

Club director Jocelyn Bullock adds that most aspects of operations such as the canteen, ski patrol, instruction, grooming and rentals are performed by volunteers which can be a strain on longtime, go-to members. Bullock says the club can be pretty easy to fall in love with for families and hopes that it will become a special enough place to new people that they’ll want to get involved.

“We hope people take advantage of it and look at a different opportunity,” said Bullock. “We spent every weekend out here as a family because it was a great way to pass the winter. Winters are long when you have little kids at home and when you can get them out here and interested in something like this it’s such a great place to be.”

This year’s executive includes President Derek Bailey, Vice President Dave Robinson, Treasurer Cheryl Robinson, Secretary Brigitte Ford, Directors At Large Bullock and McDonald, Downhill Director Chris Hupfauer and Cross-Country Director Kurt Schmidt.

Check out the Dryden Ski Club website at www.skidryden.com.