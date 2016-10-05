John Sachowski – January 1, 1932 – September 14, 2016

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Sachowski, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother on September 14, 2016.
John was born on January 1, 1932 in Poplarfield, Manitoba where he met and married Ann (Leochko) in 1955; recently celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary. They moved to Dryden, Ontario where they raised their family. He worked in the Woodland’s Division of the Dryden Paper Mill for 41 years. John was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, curling, bowling, baseball and playing card games. He coached little league and pony league baseball and volunteered for the Ukrainian Hall. After retirement John and Ann moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba.
John is survived by his wife Ann; son Doug (Trudy) of Eagle River, ON; daughter Debbie of Winnipeg; grandchildren Jason (Ley) of Brooklyn, ON, Steven (Rhiannon) of Grande Prairie, AB, Jeffrey (Andrea) of Kenora, ON; great-grandchildren Addison, Parker, Owen and Summer; siblings Pearl Kopys of Calgary, AB, Stella Homick of Winnipeg, MB, Mike Sachowski of Penticton, BC, Bill Sachowski of Winnipeg, MB and Myrtle Ukrainice of Winnipeg, MB. John was predeceased by his son-in-law Rick Chippendale of Winnipeg.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in the Common Room at 208 Burning Glass Road, Winnipeg, MB R3X 0J3.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share in photos, stories and condolences for the family by visiting John’s memorial page atwww.integritydeathcare.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Myeloma Canada (Manitoba) at www.myelomacanada.ca or through www.cancercare.mb.ca.
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living here without you
Is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
You are now free from pain
And in a better place
We know that you and Rick
Have finally met again
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever…
