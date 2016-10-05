John Sachowski – January 1, 1932 – September 14, 2016



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Sachowski, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother on September 14, 2016.

John was born on January 1, 1932 in Poplarfield, Manitoba where he met and married Ann (Leochko) in 1955; recently celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary. They moved to Dryden, Ontario where they raised their family. He worked in the Woodland’s Division of the Dryden Paper Mill for 41 years. John was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, curling, bowling, baseball and playing card games. He coached little league and pony league baseball and volunteered for the Ukrainian Hall. After retirement John and Ann moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba.

John is survived by his wife Ann; son Doug (Trudy) of Eagle River, ON; daughter Debbie of Winnipeg; grandchildren Jason (Ley) of Brooklyn, ON, Steven (Rhiannon) of Grande Prairie, AB, Jeffrey (Andrea) of Kenora, ON; great-grandchildren Addison, Parker, Owen and Summer; siblings Pearl Kopys of Calgary, AB, Stella Homick of Winnipeg, MB, Mike Sachowski of Penticton, BC, Bill Sachowski of Winnipeg, MB and Myrtle Ukrainice of Winnipeg, MB. John was predeceased by his son-in-law Rick Chippendale of Winnipeg.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in the Common Room at 208 Burning Glass Road, Winnipeg, MB R3X 0J3.

Friends and relatives are encouraged to share in photos, stories and condolences for the family by visiting John’s memorial page atwww.integritydeathcare.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Myeloma Canada (Manitoba) at www.myelomacanada.ca or through www.cancercare.mb.ca.

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same

We have to hide our heartache

When someone speaks your name

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent are the tears that fall

Living here without you

Is the hardest part of all

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you

You are now free from pain

And in a better place

We know that you and Rick

Have finally met again

The special years will not return

When we are all together

But with the love in our hearts

You walk with us forever…

