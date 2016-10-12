Eagles extend unbeaten streak beating Kildonan East 62-13

Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

The depth of the Dryden Eagles football team was in evidence as they hit the road for a match against the 3-1 Kildonan East Reivers on Thursday. Contributions from all corners of the group resulted in another victory and the team left Winnipeg in first place in the Currie Division with two games remaining.

Liam Wrolstad set a DHS single game scoring record as he ran in six touchdowns in the blustery conditions. With the strong winds passing was not easy but Wrolstad found it had no effect as he carried 22 times for 266 yards to go along with his consistent trips to the end zone. The scoring was augmented with two more touchdowns from quarterback Jarett Hicks and a major from Mason Desautels. CB and kicker Cale Oberg was perfect converting all eight of his convert attempts, the last TD the guests declined to convert. The final score was 62-13 in favour of the Eagles.

The day began differently than previous games as a spirited K.E. group took the opening kickoff and drove the field for an opening touchdown and 7-0 lead. Dryden’s offence would respond with the first of Wrolstad’s majors and ultimately did not punt in the half and carried a 35-7 margin into halftime. The Blue and Gold defence, coming off two consecutive shutouts, tightened up and turned in many big plays that led to scoring chances throughout the day.

Linebacker Gus Brosseau intercepted a Reiver pass on an acrobatic play and added a fumble recovery and 4 jarring tackles. Gunnar Anderson picked off a K.E. pass deep in their end and chipped in 4 tackles of his own while DT Logan Morin had 2 sacks of the Reiver quarterbacks. Both defensive and offensive lines won the battle of the trenches to leave no doubt in the outcome.

At 5-0, the Eagles are in uncharted territory for the program. Two games remain in the regular season, Thursday Oct 13th the Eagles will host Tec Voc and their stingy defence at 4pm. In three of their five games the Hornets have given up 8 or fewer points. To finish the campaign DHS will travel to Fort Frances to play the Muskies after which both teams will be eager