Wanda Eleane Park – May 18, 1946 – October 12, 2016



In loving memory of Wanda Park, age 70 years, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Born May 18, 1946 in Dryden, Ontario to Arthur and Sally Krantz, Wanda’s family lived in Vermilion Bay. Wanda attended school in Vermilion Bay and Dryden High School with the exception of one year when the family tried life in the big city of Winnipeg but they quickly returned to Vermilion Bay for the quieter lifestyle!!

Wanda met the love of her life at a dance at Dryden High School when she was 16 years old. Wanda married Dell Park June 17, 1967 in Vermilion Bay. They began married life in Dryden, moving to Ignace when Dell joined TransCanada Pipelines, later returning to Dryden. They just celebrated 49 years of marriage this past June.

Wanda worked as a cashier at the Vermilion Bay Co-op and later the Dryden Safeway. Wanda eventually remained at home to raise their two daughters and then babysat for other families. Family was always a priority in her life and all of us were extremely fortunate to have had her babysit all four of her granddaughters – cared for with love by Grandma. Wanda never missed an opportunity to watch her granddaughters – hockey, baseball, figure skating, dance and piano recitals.

Wanda was an excellent cook and baker-probably most well known for her butter tarts!! She loved to feed all of her family and friends. Other hobbies included reading, listening to music, planting her flowers, spending time fishing, at camp on Thunder Lake, travelling with her family (daughters and granddaughters).

Wanda is survived by her loving husband Dell, her daughters Laurie (Richard) McCarthy and Karen (Martin) Kudlacek, by four granddaughters; Sarah and Michaela McCarthy and Brianne and Trista Kudlacek, her brothers Arthur and Daniel Krantz, as well as other relatives.

Funeral services for Wanda Park were held Tuesday October 18 at 1pm in the Moffatt Chapel of Stevens Funeral Home with Revered Erin McIntyre Garrick officiating. Interment followed at the Dryden Cemetery.

Should friends desire donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the DRHC Foundation through the Stevens Funeral Home P.O Box 412 Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1.