Thiel talks to student about the business of art

By Chris Marchand

When faced with the difficult question of what to do with their lives, many young people can imagine nothing less than working in a field that allows them to pursue their passions and creative expression. For the rare few who have been able to make such a life for themselves, they’ll often tell you that the business of art can be one of the hardest demanding out there.

Dryden High School alumnus Dave Thiel is one such person whose life in the Toronto music scene is a patchwork of interconnected gigs, from his role as bassist in burgeoning electro-pop trio For Esmé, to working in live sound production and acting as a tour manager for acts like Royal Wood, Jully Black and Stars.

Thiel says that it’s never been easier for passionate and persistent young people to get around the barriers imposed by growing up in the middle of nowhere.

“Making sure that people know that it’s possible, that you can do anything from just about anywhere if you really want to do it,” said Thiel. “Even in a major centre like Winnipeg, it’s still fairly isolated from the whole of the country but there are some people that are making some really good steps because they are driven and they want to do it.”

He cites the local example of Eklo (Adam Tocholke and Jordin Kellar) who have been successful at building an audience for their songs, recorded at home in Dryden in their spare time.

The graduate of Brandon University’s music program, says good communication skills, reliability, empathy and a positive attitude were key to getting a chance to put his technical skills to work in the industry.

“I really didn’t see myself doing something like this even two years ago, but I always knew that I wanted to pursue music on some level. Some resilience, hope and a little bit of luck goes a long way.”

With a new culturally-minded Prime Minister in office, Thiel says the mood has improved significantly since the days of former PM Stephen Harper who cut the Canadian Heritage portfolio by $200 million in 2012.

“It may be too soon to say, it’s definitely not worse,” said Thiel. “The whole of the community, when the Liberals got in, just let out their breath — suddenly everybody wanted to do stuff, nobody was scared anymore. Whether it’s actually better or worse still remains to be seen. The rhetoric is a lot better.”

Thiel says For Esmé is in writing mode at the moment and set to enter the studio in late October.

“We’re not sure what will come of that yet — whether it’ll be an EP or and LP — that’s not the focus,” said Thiel. “The focus now is just creating more music and making sure that we enjoy it and the process. We need to make sure the songs are good, well structured. If we can find something in there that’s ahead of the curve, then great.”