Judith Caroline Proudfoot (nee Dalseg) – 1919 – 2016

Our dear mother passed away peacefully with family by her side in Delta, BC.

Mum was an inspiration to us all – a go-getter- who lived fully to the end of her life. A mother of 5 children and an independent businesswoman, she was smart, ambitious, hardworking, compassionate, funny, loyal, generous and above all stylish.

She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Colin (2006) two children, Karen and Garry and grandson Matthew. She is survived by one brother, Paul Dalseg of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, her children Colleen, Jeff and Sharee (Gerry Diakow) Daughter-in-laws Joan and Charmaine ; Grandchildren Tiffany Mandryk (Chris), Hector Diakow (Andrea), Brandon Diakow and Rachel Smith (Joel).

She lived to enjoy her only great-grandchild, 3-month old Vincent and loved to be a part of the lives of her grandchildren. Mum was born in the family farmhouse at McGinnis Creek, near Lake of the Woods, Ontario. She was the only daughter in a family of 6 children of Scandinavian immigrants.

In 1938, her father supported her desire to start a ladies wear business by providing a 2-year post-secondary business education. Judy would eventually grow her small ladies wear store into 4 department stores together with her husband Colin. Proudfoot’s Department stores could be found in Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Vermillion Bay and Red Lake up to the mid 1960’s. They loved Dryden and supported the town by taking part in many organizations.

As President of the Business & Professional Women’s Club for North Western Ontario Judy was an early advocate for women to be granted CPP contributory time while at home raising children. Always the entrepreneur, she took an interest in new business ventures up to the end of her life and frequently watched Dragon’s Den. Her favourite hobby was clothes shopping and would never miss a chance to comment on new fashions and the quality of clothing (or the lack thereof). She and Colin moved to the west coast in the late 70’s with their children leading the way.

In 2012, Judy moved to Waterford Senior Living in Tsawwassen to be nearer to her daughters. A funeral service will be held at a later date at First United Church in Dryden, Ontario. Donations in memory of Judy can be given to the Dryden or Delta Hospital Foundation.