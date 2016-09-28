Joyce MacRae – July 30, 1954 – September 15, 2016

In loving memory of Joyce Elizabeth Donn MacRae, age 62 years, who passed away peacefully on Thursday September 15th, 2016 in the Dryden Regional Health Centre with her family at her side.

Born to Wilma and John Smith, Joyce grew up in Quebec with her sisters; Waverly (Winston), Aletha (Jim), Marie (Mark) and brothers; Barton (Claire) and Barry. She married her husband Gerald in 1972 and moved to Dryden in 1978.

Joyce worked at Gullwing Forestry and then National Car Rental for 25 years where she excelled at customer service.

She loved spending her days with her family, husband Gerald, daughters; Jennifer (Scott) and Cora (Warren), grandchildren; Bryce, Keaton, Abby and Eric.

Joyce liked to travel, garden and help Gerald on the farm. She enjoyed volunteering at the Eton Rugby Hall and Dryden Regional Health Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday September 21st, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Eton-Rugby Hall with Matt Taylor officiating. Interment of ashes will take place in the Minnitaki Cemetery at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to Eton-Rugby Hall through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

Joyce

You fought to see another day

Working to inspire, that was your way

Now it’s time to close your eyes

We know that you can’t stay

Thank you for blessing our lives

And helping us to find our way