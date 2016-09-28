GALLERY: Oxdrift Auroras

News — 28 September 2016
A full moon and spectacular displays of Aurora Borealis presided over the rolling hills of Oxdrift, Sept. 19
Photos by Chris Marchand
Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.