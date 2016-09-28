Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Eagles golfers on NorWOSSA podium

Sports & Recreation — 28 September 2016
webgolf

Dryden High School is sending a handful of golders to NWOSSA championships in Geraldton Sept. 30, following a succesful showing at NorWOSSA championships last week in Kenora. On the ladies side Lindy Leclerc (left) won all three regular season events to land atop the individual podium as well as lead the Eagles girls to victory. Maya Nickle placed second overall in standings behind Leclerc.

On the boys side, Jacob Lugli strung together a first place finish in Dryden with back-to-back second place finishes in Red Lake and Kenora to claim the NorWOSSA individual title amongst a very competitive field of golfers. The DHS boys team finished in fourth place overall behind Fort Frances, Queen Elizabeth (Sioux Lookout) and Kenora’s St. Thomas Aquinas. Eagles golfer Keith Wrolstad, who finished fifth overall will also attend NWOSSA.           Photo submitted

