Dolphins Swim Club to host visit from two-time Olympian Martha McCabe, Sept. 12

Two-time Olympian Martha McCabe has partnered with Fuelling Women Champions and is visiting local swim clubs in cities spanning from Victoria, B.C., to her hometown of Toronto, Ont.

McCabe will be in Dryden on Monday, Sept. 12 to speak to members of the Dryden Dolphins Swim Club. This event will be open to all Dryden athletes.

It will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre. There will be a $10 charge at the door.

A member of the senior national team since 2009, McCabe has a wealth of experiences to draw upon during her tour. Included in her swimming resume is her role as co-captain for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, her Silver Medal finish at the Toronto 2015 Pan-Am Games, and her fifth place finish at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

One of her overarching themes deals with overcoming adversity and hardships, insisting that the Olympic journey is anything but easy.

“I want to get across that Olympians are human too, and we all go through rough patches in our careers,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean that good things can’t come out of that, and sometimes you can be more successful than you could have ever imagined.”

Paired with Fuelling Women Champions to endorse healthy living and female participation in sport, McCabe aims to spread positive messages encouraging young athletes to train and compete at their fullest potential.

The Dolphins are extremely excited to host Martha in Dryden and look forward to her presentation. For more information about Martha and her journey please check out her website at www.marthamccabe.ca or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.