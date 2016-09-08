City infrastructure damage estimated at $350K-$650K

By Chris Marchand

There’s that feeling in the air as summer yields its carefree days to yellow school buses and cooler mornings — it’s back to business for the City of Dryden.

New members of the city’s senior management team, CAO Ernie Remillard and Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll head back to council chambers with plenty of business at hand.

Answers to obvious questions about the aftermath of the Aug. 12 flooding events are still being unearthed by public works crews and considered by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says Remillard.

“The province is still analyzing Dryden’s flood situation,” said Remillard. “They haven’t determined, officially, if they will be able to provide financial support for the public — the damage to people’s homes and businesses. We expect an answer in the next few weeks.”

It is estimated that around 200 households experienced flooded basements and sewer backups after over 150mm of rain fell in the span of a few hours. Clearing the extreme volume of water took also its toll on the city’s underground storm sewer infrastructure as well.

“We have 120 days to calculate our infrastructure damage which we estimate to be anywhere from $350,000 to $650,000 directly related to the flood. Once we submit our report to the province if approved it will trigger that program (Disaster Recovery Assistance Ontario).”

No ‘I’ in Team

Remillard says he thinks the return to a separation of the CAO and CFO roles is necessary to ensure some continuity in the position. Recent years have seen a string of short-term city managers pulling double-duty with the CFO position in a city under extraordinary financial circumstances. Hardly an ideal scenario.

“It’s not healthy,” says Remillard adding he’s experienced similar workloads in previous roles. “You will burn out. It gives council a comfort zone that any decision I make can’t go to that next level without the treasurer’s approval. We make decisions as a team. These are controls in place that weren’t necessarily there before because of the turnover (in staff). It allows me to do what I’m paid to do, which is help grow the business. Having the treasurer there to support his department is huge.”

Remillard says the senior management team intends to get the jump on the 2017 budget process with plans to complete the document, complete with public consultation, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Also on the radar is the city’s oft-delayed strategic planning process, which Remillard anticipates will begin in the first quarter of 2017. Public consultation sessions will also be included.

New for this year, council will take a page out of the Municipality of Machin’s playbook and produce a monthly newsletter for the public. Council too will have better access to information from a more transparent front office.

“We’re working on monthly reporting tools — trying to get it to the point where we can provide council with the tools to analyze and address the concerns they have in a timely manner. I think we have a very good team in place right now and I’m excited about where we’re going and the changes that are happening.”