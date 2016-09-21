Dryden GM Ice Dogs down Miners as regular season approaches

By Michael Christianson

The SIJHL season officially kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dryden Memorial Arena as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs host the English River Miners. The Dogs will be sporting their new uniforms for the first game of the regular season.

Last Saturday in Dryden the Ice Dogs adorned their practice jerseys for their final pre-season game against the Miners.

Trey Palermo got the Ice Dogs on the board on the power play in the first period followed minutes later by a goal from Tristan Knott.

The second period would see seven goals scored, the first one coming from English River Miner Jamie Driedger.

Woody Galbraith answered back for the Dryden GM Ice Dogs before Braeden Pearce and Coleton Johnson each added goals for the Miners.

With the game tied at three a piece and three minutes left in the second period the Ice Dogs added three quick goals to their total from Taylor Bucsis, Mark Ziobro and Shane McKay.

The third period would see a loan goal from Terix Fischer-Nobes of the Miners to ensure a 6-4 Dryden win, outshooting the Miners 38-28 on the night.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are anxiously awaiting a new season and the team is full of fresh faces who are looking to fill some big roles.

Mark Sanchez comes up to Dryden from his home in Dallas Texas to play what he calls the sport he loves. Despite the already cold weather and rain, that he is not used to, he is looking forward to playing a good year of hockey.

“I’m really liking the town and all the guys so, practice is getting good everyone is starting to bond real good, practices are moving faster,” said Sanchez.

Another American joining the Dryden GM Ice Dogs this year is Newey Spencer from Eagle River, Wisconsin. He has been coming up to the area with his family for the past seven years and is looking forward to spending more time on the ice.

“I definitely would rather play in Canada than the States,” said Spencer. “Plus I come up here all the time in the summer, we own a resort on the lake so I love it up here so I kind of chose to stay up here in Canada.”

Returning for his final year in the league is Karsen Szczecinski. A big guy who made his name with the team last year Szczecinski says it has been hard to lose some of the older guys but he knows they have all grown from last year and he is ready for another shot at the Bill Salonen.

“I think this is another cup year,” said Szczecinsk. “We’ve kind of done a little rebuilding; obviously we only had nine returning guys so it’s kind of a rebuild but I think the guys we have will be ready to step up and take us to the cup.”

Join the Dryden GM Ice Dogs for the new season kick off on Sept. 23 at the Memorial arena.