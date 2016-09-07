Win Stewart



In loving memory of Winnifred Agnes Stewart who passed away Thursday, August 25, 2016.

Win is survived by her 4 stepchildren: Shane (Jan), Heather (Mel), Scott (Brenda) and Robyn; step grandchildren: Tara (Lee), Ashley, Matthew (Charlee), Melissa, Ryan (Andrea), Kirtland (Courtenay), Lhasaja (Connor), Kelsey, Brock and Tyson; step great grandchildren: Xander, Kohbe, Keelin, Theo, Benjamin, Bailey, Lily, Ava, Walker and Emma; sisters and brothers in law: Rosemary and Donald Dryden of Oakville, Ontario; Margaret and Lloyd Adamson of Sault Ste. Marie; Eileen and William Gilroy of Sarnia, Ontario; Suzanne and Hardy Jaap of Hornby, Ontario; Monica Murphy and Neil Carter of Sault Ste. Marie; sister in law and brother in law Myrtle and John Datzkiw of Winnipeg. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Win was predeceased by her partner John McMillan, parents Hugh and Suzanne Murphy, sister Sylvia Bolan and brother in law James Bolan.

Win was born in Swastika, Ontario, where she lived until the age of one. She moved to Clarkson, Ontario and then onto Oakville, Ontario where she attended elementary and high school. As a young graduate, Win worked for the Ford head office in Oakville. She moved to Ottawa for a short time and then made her way west where she worked for a Ford dealership in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She eventually moved to Dryden to become the co-owner of the Trans Canada Motel and Restaurant. Following this Win became the Avon District Sales Manager for Northwestern Ontario. She enjoyed her career and spoke fondly of each position she held.

Win was a passionate gardener and her yard and beautiful flowers were a source of great pride to her. She enjoyed her home along the lake in Dryden and spent many hours in her yard. Win was an avid traveller and had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout her life to many locations in Canada and beyond. She enjoyed these travels immensely and loved to share the special memories from these adventures with her family and friends. Win’s travels included extended periods of time in Florida and her “sisters tours” when visiting family. As well, Win enjoyed golfing and spending time with her “golf girls” on the course. Win particularly loved spending time with her many friends and family members. She will be sadly missed by friends and family both near and far.

As per Win’s wishes there will be no service. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If friends desire donations to the Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation may be made online or through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.