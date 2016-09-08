2016 Eagles Football Preview

By Dryden Observer Staff

An unconventional, yet satisfying afternoon of football action unfolded at North Dryden’s Rotary Soccer Fields, Sept. 1 as The Dryden High School Eagles hosted Thunder Bay’s Churchill Trojans, Kenora rivals the Beaver Brae Broncos and Winnipeg’s Grant Park Pirates in a rotation of exhibition play. One would be hard pressed for more different teams. The hard-hitting Churchill Trojans posed a big challenge for all clubs and were best matched by Grant Park.

The Eagles found their best success against Kenora’s Broncos who undoubtedly used the experience to gauge the level of play in the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Currie Division.

Season Preview

By Geoff Zilkalns

The Blue and Gold are looking to reload and go on another long playoff run this fall in the WHSFL Currie division. Many of the players return from last year’s squad that went 6-1 in the regular season and lost on the final play of the semi final. The group remembers all too well the feeling after that game and is motivated to compete for a different outcome in 2016.

Before thoughts of playoffs can be seriously considered, the Eagles will face a challenging slate beginning with two road games. On Sept. 9 the matchup is a repeat of the quarterfinals and a date with the resurgent St. John Tigers program. The Tigers matched the Eagles with a 6-1 record last fall. Week 2 brings the Portage Trojans and their dangerous rushing attack. Dryden will lean heavily on the grit and horsepower of senior Offensive Linemen Cam Desjardins, Stephen Dormer and Dylan Kruger who will open holes for Liam Wrolstad’s last season.

Dryden finally sees home with Harry McMaster Field On September 23 when the rival Beaver Brae Broncos travel for the annual 2pm Homecoming tilt. Defence proved to be key in last year’s Eagle win and Randy Russell, Kris Bilous and Gunnar Anderson will be tasked with slowing the Bronco aerial onslaught. Other home games are scheduled for Oct 30 vs Daniel Mac and Oct 13th against the Tec Voc Hornets.

DHS Eagles Football 2016 Schedule

Fri Sept. 9 @ St. Johns Tigers 4 p.m.

Fri Sept. 16 @ Portage Trojans 4 p.m.

Fri Sept. 23 vs. Beaver Brae Broncos 2 p.m.

Fri Sept. 30 vs. DMCI Maroons 4 p.m.

Thurs Oct. 6 @K.E. Reivers 3:30 p.m

Thurs Oct. 13 vs. Tec Voc Hornets 4 p.m.

Fri Oct. 21 @Fort Frances Muskies 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 or 28 Quarterfinals

Nov. 3 or 4 Semi-finals

Nov. 9 Finals

Full league details and statistics are available at the league website www.whsfl.ca.