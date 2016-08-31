Milestone rink to benefit from 100 Men Project

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden 100 Men project fell only slightly short of their goal to raise $10,000 but last week it was announced that the $9700, only 3 men short, would go towards the rehabilitation of Milestone rink.

Where to put the funds was put to a vote within the group and Milestone won the majority.

“It’s the only outdoor rink, it’s a multipurpose facility, it has been around for quite a long time, in order to keep it around and functioning the way it has been in the past these things need to be maintained, boards need to be fixed, nets need to be either replaced or fixed or painted or whatever,” said organizer Tyler Peacock. “As part of a multi-use facility more people are starting to play tennis there so more fencing may be required from a safety aspect, there may be some boards that need to be replaced even from driving the Zamboni up there.”

Peacock is happy with the response the project has brought both in donations and words of gratitude from those who believe in the cause.

The group has already met with the city of Dryden and the new CAO Ernie Remillard to see how to tackle the project and what they can do before this hockey season starts and what can be done before next year.

The 100 Men may be looking for volunteers to help at the Milestone project so keep an eye on their facebook page for more updates.

Peacock added he would be willing to do a similar project in the future but could use help organizing the next one.