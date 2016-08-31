Dogs’ Houston to attend SAIT

Submitted

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League has announced that veteran forward Matt Houston has committed to attend school at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and play for the Trojans in the strong Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

The 20-year-old Calgary, Alta., product was instrumental in Dryden’s success the past two season helping them advance to consecutive SIJHL Bill Salonen Cup finals.

Skating in all 56 games this past season, Houston tallied 22 times and doled out 30 assists for 52 points.

As one of seven skaters in the league to play in all 56 regular season contests, Houston scored six times while on the power play and twice more while shorthanded.

His efforts also earned him a berth on the SIJHL’s CCM Hockey second all-star team at forward.

In playoff action, Houston recorded 10 points in a dozen outings on three tallies and seven helpers.

Appearing in 135 career SIJHL contests, including postseason play, Houston scored 52 times and helped set-up 78 others for 130 points.

“Matt meant a lot to our organization both on and off the ice for the last two years and we are very proud to see him continuing his hockey career in Alberta,” stated Dryden team president Mike Sveinson.

As for Houston, he appreciated his time skating for the GM Ice Dogs.

“My time in the SIJHL helped me immensely’” said Houston.

“Playing for Kurt Walsten (Dryden head coach) taught me a lot about myself as a player and prepared me for the next level.”

“I’m excited to be a SAIT Trojan; knowing full well that nothing is given and I have to go and earn my keep. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue my hockey career and get an education”

Based in Calgary, Alta., the SAIT Trojans finished fifth in the nine-school ACAC men’s hockey standings in 2015-16 with a 15-13-4 record.

