Brunner making progress in Lyme Disease treatments

By Michael Christianson

Shopper’s Drug Mart held a barbeque fundraiser last week for someone they consider a part of their family. Sara Brunner was diagnosed with Lyme disease earlier this year and Shopper’s took the opportunity last week to raise some money for her during the Dryden Days of Summer.

Brunner returned to Washington D.C. on Monday for more treatments and she says that her story has caught the attention of documentarians as part of a documentary about Lyme disease in Ontario.

“They’ve already sent me a huge package of video equipment so we’re doing lots of videoing at home; it’s been a huge learning curve for that too,” said Brunner. “And then they are actually flying us from Washington to Ottawa for a couple days to do an interview there and kind of hang out for a day and see how things are.”

Brunner is at the end of her second treatment and she says she has been less nauseous but still feels tired.

“This month I’ve been extremely exhausted every day,” explains Brunner. “The other night I fell asleep on the couch and I was so incoherent, like the exhaustion was at the level where I couldn’t stand up, I couldn’t lift my head. Stephen had to pick me up off the couch; he tried standing me to see if I could walk to the bedroom but I just kept falling over, I was like a ragdoll.”

Brunner says she has been feeling better in some ways than she has all year, progress is coming and she continues to be overwhelmed by the response of Dryden.

“This community has been, I don’t even have words to describe how great it is to be from such a small community where everybody cares,” said Brunner. “I’m still getting cards in the mail and you don’t expect people to think of you after, you know back in March was when I first aired it all out there and everything came in at once and there are still people reaching out.”