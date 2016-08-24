Big shoes to fill as GM Ice Dogs welcome fresh faces to training camp



By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs held their annual training camp last weekend and the team is already looking at who can fill the gaps left by players such as Kyle Pouncy and Matt Houston.

One player who will help fill the hole Pouncy left on defense is 19 year old Tristan Knott who comes up from the Minnesota Iron Rangers. At 6’4 Knott will be a physical player to watch in the coming season. He got to Dryden the day before training camp but has already started to settle in as an Ice Dog.

“At first I was kind of skeptical about it but talked to Smaha and a few of them now it’s pretty much that we’re on the same team and just a group of guys now,” said Knott.

A fresh face to the team and the league this year is 16 year old Sam Marit from Toronto. Marit is quick on the ice and he comes up from the North York Minor Midget program in the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He is hoping to earn his place on the team and advance the guys who are leaving the league soon.

“We’re playing for the 20s this year and make sure they get somewhere whether it’s school or pro try outs so you know you give it 110% every night and do it for the 20s,” said Marit. “As far as my career goes, take it one step at a time here and bring it home this year and we’ll worry about what happens next later on.”

A new 20 year old joining the Dryden GM Ice Dogs this year is centerman Garret Graham from Colorado. Graham previously played for the Spokane Braves in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League so he is no stranger to the cold, or Canada.

He says he heard great things about the Ice Dogs organization and has already seen the staff and fans are invested in the team’s success.

“Coach Walsten he’s been great so far. I think the passion he has in practice, our first practice was a little lighter today but you know, high intensity, high tempo. He knows the game and seems to be a good player when he was playing up so that will be good to follow through,” said Graham.