Dump Bears mark fifth straight Gender Bender win, claim DMSPL season

It was time again for the annual Gender Bender Mixed Slo Pitch Tournament over the weekend at the Sandy Beach Ball Diamonds.

The P.I. Dump Bears won the tournament for the 5th time in a row.

Starting off Friday night with a 17-3 over the “Dingwall Ford Raptors, the Dump Bears proceeded to a 22-1 victory over “Kashagawigamogs” from Thunder Bay and a 28-10 win over “Half Cut” from Thunder Bay

The quarter final game was a tilt with the #8 seed from Dryden “Dirty Bat Bagzin” in their closest game of the tournament being a 13-7 victory.

The semifinals saw the Dumpbears face the #4 seed from Dryden called “Crunch n Munch” with the score being 27-9

In the finals the P.I Dumpbears faced their hometown rival yet again the “Dominoes Dusters”

The game was pretty much decided in the early going as the dumpbears batted around in the first and second inning and it ended up being a blowout with a final score of 32-4. Adam Clarke was the game MVP for the Dumpbears going six for six with three home runs.

Up next for the Dumpbears is the final tournament of the year in Kenora Sept. 16 -18

The Dumpbears would like to thank their sponsor Lucy over at the P.I. for all her contributions to the team, It is greatly appreciated.