Camera Club to host photography course this weekend

By Dryden Observer Staff

If you are interested in photography, or just got a new camera for Christmas, the Dryden Camera Club is inviting you to attend a digital photography course that will teach you what the different settings on your camera do, and teach you when and why to use those settings.

The course will be held on Saturday February 27, 2016 from 9 a.m-12 p.m with a break for lunch, then 1-4 p.m. at the Dryden Lutheran Church, 175 Cecil Ave.

The course will also discuss and show examples of good composition, lighting, and other general photographic techniques that will help take your photographs to the next level.

The course consists of formal lessons and practical hands on exercises.

This course is geared towards beginning and intermediate photographers. People with digital SLR cameras will definitely benefit the most from this course but there will also be lots to learn for people with ‘point and shoot’ cameras.

Cost is $20.00 per person.

Participation is limited to the first 20 people who register so sign up soon.

For questions or to register in advance email: contact@nwophoto.info