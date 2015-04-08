River Monsters’ Jeremy Wade taps into local legend for Eagle Lake episode ‘Canadian Horror’

By Michael Christianson

Jeremy Wade found out first hand last year why the muskie has been called the fish of 10,000 casts.

Wade who hosts the popular TV series River Monsters filmed his program in Eagle Lake last year and last weekend the episode entitled ‘Canadian Horror’ was aired. Wade was on the search for a giant serpent like creature that native legends have spoken about for generations.

Though he did not find the creature in the end Leonard Sky who was featured in the episode knows first hand there is something lurking in the depths. Sky says he saw a serpentine water creature that was about 20 feet long and it just dove away.

“Back in the 60s when I was guiding for another camp and I thought that was an animal swimming but I mean a moose or a bear or a deer wouldn’t dive,” said Sky. “It was swimming by the Spirit Rock and then it just dove. I was guiding some psychologists that time and they saw it too so I was in good company for piece of mind anyways.”

The Spirit Rock is a sacred rock island and in the episode Wade thought it could be the home to the giant creature. He went out to the rock and went diving around looking for evidence of the monster’s existence.

Wade seemed out of his element the whole episode and most locals might get a chuckle at his views of the region.

“This place really does have quite a mysterious feel to it,” said Wade in the episode. “We tend to think of lakes as large, open expanses of water but this lake is anything but and we’ve now entered this creek that is just winding away as far as I can see and this connects to another open area and it’s very easy here to lose your sense of direction. It’s a bit of a maze, a bit of a labyrinth.”

Not being used to the mazes of water we call home Wade soon began to think the creature could be a muskie, or perhaps the whole reason for his trip was to catch one. The last half of the episode showed Wade hunting for the elusive fish. After days without any bites Wade seemed frustrated to land one. Wade then took another trip to spirit rock to offer tobacco to the spirit in a hope that an offering would help his troubled fishing. Whether it was the offering or the magic of editing Wade soon caught his muskie. It took him over 13,000 casts but Wade landed his fish.

“That has to rank as one of the most extraordinary catches of my life,” Wade said towards the end of the episode.