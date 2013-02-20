Moffatt introduces new pieces in ‘Wings and Things’

Submitted
The Dryden Regional Arts Council presents the work of local artist Willene Moffatt from Monday, February 25 to Friday, March 15, at the Centre.
The theme of her show highlights her love for butterflies, angels, loons, geese – anything with wings. As an artist, she looks closely at the details, colours and patterns in the forms of the feathers. The effect of flight is shown in the movement of continuous lines throughout her designs and backgrounds.
Her passionate love for pine trees is ever present as shown in the variety of media that she uses to create her images – such as stained glass, fused glass, mosaics, acrylic painting, photo painting, collage and drawing. In her studio overlooking Wabigoon Lake, her imagination is free to roam as her colours dance on the canvas or through the stained glass images.
Willene wishes to be a messenger of beauty and enhance the appreciation of the design elements that are present in all of nature. Her wish is for the spectator to experience a pleasant feeling when viewing her art and because of its strong sense of spontaneity and movement it is truly original and unique. The Naked North Gallery and Gifts, beside Max the Moose, carries a variety of art pieces by Willene Moffatt as well as other local artists.
Pauline Selkirk
Hi,
I am a Drydenite until I went to the University of Toronto in 1960. Then I came back to teach at the High School for two years. I am currently retired but do stained glass with a passion. Saw this piece on Pinterest and noticed that it was a Drydenite so decided to send in a little blurb.
I teach stained glass and also take part in the Markham Home for the Holidays craft show every November. I guess you can say that I am a glass addict!!!
I thought the Canada goose was well done. Congrats to the crafter.
I too love nature so my glass incorporates a lot of that.
Happy glossing.
Pauline Woitowicz Selkirk
Jan Vaughan
Just read your comment and wonder if you taught at Mackenzie in North York.