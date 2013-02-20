Moffatt introduces new pieces in ‘Wings and Things’

Submitted

The Dryden Regional Arts Council presents the work of local artist Willene Moffatt from Monday, February 25 to Friday, March 15, at the Centre.

The theme of her show highlights her love for butterflies, angels, loons, geese – anything with wings. As an artist, she looks closely at the details, colours and patterns in the forms of the feathers. The effect of flight is shown in the movement of continuous lines throughout her designs and backgrounds.

Her passionate love for pine trees is ever present as shown in the variety of media that she uses to create her images – such as stained glass, fused glass, mosaics, acrylic painting, photo painting, collage and drawing. In her studio overlooking Wabigoon Lake, her imagination is free to roam as her colours dance on the canvas or through the stained glass images.

Willene wishes to be a messenger of beauty and enhance the appreciation of the design elements that are present in all of nature. Her wish is for the spectator to experience a pleasant feeling when viewing her art and because of its strong sense of spontaneity and movement it is truly original and unique. The Naked North Gallery and Gifts, beside Max the Moose, carries a variety of art pieces by Willene Moffatt as well as other local artists.