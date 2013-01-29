Bernice Louise Robinson (Lyle) – August 18, 1935 – December 30, 2012

Bernice Louise Robinson was born in Dryden, on August 18, 1935.

Her younger years were growing up on the Lyle Farm and helping take care of her siblings. She lived in Oxdrift then moved to Dryden where she worked at the Dryden General Hospital for many years. She always went above and beyond her regular duties to spread kindness and support to those who needed it the most.

In 1979 she moved to Ignace, Ontario where she was best known as the Avon Lady. She returned to Dryden in the 80s and returned to work at the Dryden General Hospital.

In her retirement she enjoyed travelling, gardening, visits to Grace Haven, her grandchildren and family gatherings.

Music and dancing were a passion of hers. In the earlier years she played in a ladies’ baseball league. She enjoyed playing the game and going to tournaments. Bingo was another pastime.

Bernice is survived by her children Linda Robinson, Dan Robinson (Jocelyne), Ron Robinson (JoAnn), Janet Hipfner, Penny Robinson (Mario); grandchildren Deanna, Donavan, Mindy, Jennifer, Stephen, Shane, Michelle and great-grand children Violett, Sammy, Kaylin, Raelyn and by many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her sisters Sharleen Selman (Roy), Judy Good Sky Lyle and brother Ed Lyle.

Bernice was predeceased by her mother Cecilia (Lyle) Rourke; father Wes Lyle; brothers Fred, Allen and Ronnie.

As per Bernice’s wishes there was no Visitation.

A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, January 3rd, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home’s Chapel with Pastor Velma Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Oxdrift Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memoriam donations may be made to Grace Haven through the Dryden Community Funeral Home 249 Grand Trunk Ave. Dryden, ON P8N 2X3.