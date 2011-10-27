Wally Stewart

STEWART – Wally – April 10, 1943 – October 29, 2010.

Although it’s one year later,

Our hearts still ache in sadness,

and secret tears still flow,

What it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

But now we know you want us,

To mourn for you no more

To remember all the happy times

life still holds for us in store,

Since you’ll never be forgotten,

We pledge to you today,

A hallowed place within our hearts,

is where you’ll always stay

– Your Family

~

DAD:

Sadly missed

& Lovingly remembered

– Always, Terry & Dorothy