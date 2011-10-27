In Memoriam — 27 October 2011
Although it’s one year later,
Our hearts still ache in sadness,
and secret tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know.
But now we know you want us,
To mourn for you no more
To remember all the happy times
life still holds for us in store,
Since you’ll never be forgotten,
We pledge to you today,
A hallowed place within our hearts,
is where you’ll always stay
– Your Family
~
DAD:
Sadly missed
& Lovingly remembered
– Always, Terry & Dorothy
Mike S.
There is a great memorial to Wally Stewart on the Buzzard Lake side of the Eagle Lake portage. A stainless steel cross and stainless steel plate commemorating Wally’s life. I wish I could attach the picture. Great tribute to Wally, but deep in the wilderness.