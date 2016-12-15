Beacon of HopeDecember 15, 2016 - (0) comments
A single, brightly lit pine stands like a beacon in the darkness of Geraldine and Mario Savian’s forested property on Lakeside Dr. Photo by Chris Marchand
Santa Claus ParadeDecember 07, 2016 - (0) comments
Scenes from Friday’s Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade. The parade features dozens of float from local groups, businesses and institutions who worked on a theme of A Fairytale Christmas. Photos by Chris Marchand
St. Joseph’s group anticipating arrival of refugee familyNovember 23, 2016 - (0) comments
By Chris Marchand A long wait for one of the local organizations devoted to sponsoring refugee families fleeing the Syrian conflict is nearly over. The St. Joseph’s Syrian Refugee Committee expect part of their sponsored family to arrive in Dryden […]
Undefeated – DHS Eagles cap perfect 10-0 season with championship win over PortageNovember 16, 2016 - (0) comments
By Chris Marchand The Dryden High School Eagles capped off a perfect 10-0 season, Nov. 9 claiming a 21-0 win over the Portage Collegiate Trojans in the Winnipeg High School Football League’s Canad Inns Bowl Game. Hundreds of Dryden […]
