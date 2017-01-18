Test results indicate possible mercury dump siteJanuary 18, 2017 - (0) comments
Group demands provincial investigation after uncovering evidence supporting whistleblower’s claims By Chris Marchand Canadian Environmental group Earthroots says it has evidence to support the claims of a former Dryden mill worker who said he helped bury over 50 barrels of […]
New Years Baby 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Congratulations to Alyssa and Mac Potter whose newborn son Bowen Mackenzie Potter is Dryden’s 2017 New Year’s Baby. Bowen weighed in at 9lbs, 0 ounces and arrived Jan. 3 at 11:20 p.m. The couple received a prize pack put together […]
A bright start to 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Kids and parents enjoy a fireworks show during a New Years Eve sliding party at Camp Brigitte, just north of Dryden. Photo by Chris Marchand
Beacon of HopeDecember 15, 2016 - (0) comments
A single, brightly lit pine stands like a beacon in the darkness of Geraldine and Mario Savian’s forested property on Lakeside Dr. Photo by Chris Marchand
Latest Articles
By Michael Christianson The city of Dryden passed it’s 2017 budget last week at council but the municipality is still waiting to hear from the federal government about what kind of funding they can [...]
By Michael Christianson The spirit of giving and support in Dryden is one that makes our community so unique. On Saturday we once again rallied for one of our own in the form [...]
By Michael Christianson After much debate Dryden City Council has passed their 2017 budget. The balanced budget put forth by city Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll boasts a zero per cent property tax increase, no reduction [...]
By Chris Marchand Staff and students at the Regional Campus of Confederation College here in Dryden celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, Jan. 11. The local post-secondary education provider currently services 80 full and [...]
By Chris Marchand A cherished community recreation site is sporting some much-needed upgrades with some help from a community project, and their friends in the business community. After a year of fundraising and [...]
By Dryden Observer Staff Dryden is making it easier for you to cast your vote. On Monday night council approved the use of Internet and telephone alternatives for the 2018 municipal election. City clerk [...]
By Michael Christianson The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have added some depth to their lines to help push them towards an SIJHL championship. Before the trade deadline the Ice Dogs acquired four players from [...]
By Michael Christianson Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented a second draft of the 2017 budget to the Committee of the Whole Monday evening in order to meet their objective of having a final budget within [...]
Submitted The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services [...]
By Michael Christianson You may have noticed some new numbers on your favourite menus since the beginning of the New Year, no it’s not a new tax. On January 1, Ontario became the first [...]