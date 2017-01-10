Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Draft budget presented, councillors discuss property tax increase

10 January 2017

By Michael Christianson Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented a second draft of the 2017 budget to the Committee of the Whole Monday evening in order to meet their objective of having a final budget within [...]

Arbitration award for Dryden Police Service 

10 January 2017

Submitted The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services [...]

Ontario counting calories in 2017

10 January 2017

By Michael Christianson You may have noticed some new numbers on your favourite menus since the beginning of the New Year, no it’s not a new tax. On January 1, Ontario became the first [...]

Damage to local car wash during New Year’s Eve break-in/theft

10 January 2017

By Michael Christianson Dryden Police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money and damage to the auto-teller located at Baywash Carwash, 191 Duke Street, which was reported on December 31, 2016. [...]

Polar Plunge raises over $10K

10 January 2017

By Dryden Observer Staff What better way to ring in the New Year than by subjecting one’s body to discomfort so profound that you might even feel like a new person afterwards? Local Bed [...]

Sandy Beach Rd. residents lobby for sidewalk extension

10 January 2017

By Dryden Observer Staff Sandy Beach residents expressed their desire to see an extension to the sidewalk added to the list of Dryden’s infrastructure priorities. Dryden City Council received a letter from Sandy Beach [...]

Chamber of Commerce moves to Duke St.

10 January 2017

Submitted The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce has made several big changes over this past year, a new logo, a new website, a new Manager, a new Chair, etc so the decision to move [...]

Committee asks council for support in speeding arrival of sponsored Syrian refugee family

10 January 2017

By Michael Christianson Bob Skene and Dr. Ghada Ibrahim presented to council on Monday on behalf of the Dryden Syrian Refugee Committee to give an update on their sponsored family and to ask for [...]

DDC report recommends improvements to downtown commercial district

10 January 2017

By Dryden Observer Staff A year-end report by the city’s economic development office recommends the city consider taking steps to keep Dryden’s downtown vibrant in the face of recent business closures. The recommendation was [...]

Integrated Health Care group advances health system transformation

10 January 2017

Submitted The Dryden Integrated Health Care Organization Working Group (DIHCO) remains committed to exploring opportunities to improve the delivery of care so that people living in Dryden and the surrounding area have better access [...]

