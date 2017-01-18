Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

City still awaiting word on federal funding for projects

By: MichaelChristianson - 25 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson The city of Dryden passed it’s 2017 budget last week at council but the municipality is still waiting to hear from the federal government about what kind of funding they can [...]

Koshel vows to keep on fighting

By: MichaelChristianson - 25 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Michael Christianson The spirit of giving and support in Dryden is one that makes our community so unique. On Saturday we once again rallied for one of our own in the form [...]

City budget passed with no property tax increase

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson After much debate Dryden City Council has passed their 2017 budget. The balanced budget put forth by city Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll boasts a zero per cent property tax increase, no reduction [...]

Confederation College celebrates 50 years

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand Staff and students at the Regional Campus of Confederation College here in Dryden celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, Jan. 11. The local post-secondary education provider currently services 80 full and [...]

Milestone Rink benefits from 100 Men fundraising project

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand A cherished community recreation site is sporting some much-needed upgrades with some help from a community project, and their friends in the business community. After a year of fundraising and [...]

City council exploring online voting methods for future elections

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Dryden Observer Staff Dryden is making it easier for you to cast your vote. On Monday night council approved the use of Internet and telephone alternatives for the 2018 municipal election. City clerk [...]

Ice Dogs make push to the end with new players

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have added some depth to their lines to help push them towards an SIJHL championship. Before the trade deadline the Ice Dogs acquired four players from [...]

Draft budget presented, councillors discuss property tax increase

By: chrismarchand - 10 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented a second draft of the 2017 budget to the Committee of the Whole Monday evening in order to meet their objective of having a final budget within [...]

Arbitration award for Dryden Police Service 

By: chrismarchand - 10 January 2017 - 0 Comments

Submitted The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services [...]

Ontario counting calories in 2017

By: chrismarchand - 10 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson You may have noticed some new numbers on your favourite menus since the beginning of the New Year, no it’s not a new tax. On January 1, Ontario became the first [...]

