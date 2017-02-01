City ‘restructuring’ museum operationsFebruary 01, 2017 - (0) comments
By Michael Christianson The doors to the Dryden and District Museum have been closed since the start of the New Year. With the retirement of former museum curator Leah Gardner the museum is in a transition period, the results […]
Test results indicate possible mercury dump siteJanuary 18, 2017 - (0) comments
Group demands provincial investigation after uncovering evidence supporting whistleblower’s claims By Chris Marchand Canadian Environmental group Earthroots says it has evidence to support the claims of a former Dryden mill worker who said he helped bury over 50 barrels of […]
New Years Baby 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Congratulations to Alyssa and Mac Potter whose newborn son Bowen Mackenzie Potter is Dryden’s 2017 New Year’s Baby. Bowen weighed in at 9lbs, 0 ounces and arrived Jan. 3 at 11:20 p.m. The couple received a prize pack put together […]
A bright start to 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Kids and parents enjoy a fireworks show during a New Years Eve sliding party at Camp Brigitte, just north of Dryden. Photo by Chris Marchand
Latest Articles
By Chris Marchand Residents of Dryden didn’t have much to say about the proposed Energy East Pipeline Project to a consultant group gathering regional data for the regional municipal collective Common Voice Northwest. [...]
By Chris Marchand The new executive director for Hoshizaki House says the local crisis shelter has its work cut out for them in 2017 as the facility aims to maintain services during a [...]
By Michael Christianson The Dryden Regional Health Centre recently welcomed a new physician to their team and she says she is already enjoying her new home. Dr. Chaitasi Intwala moved to Dryden with [...]
By Michael Christianson The city of Dryden passed it’s 2017 budget last week at council but the municipality is still waiting to hear from the federal government about what kind of funding they can [...]
By Michael Christianson The spirit of giving and support in Dryden is one that makes our community so unique. On Saturday we once again rallied for one of our own in the form [...]
By Michael Christianson After much debate Dryden City Council has passed their 2017 budget. The balanced budget put forth by city Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll boasts a zero per cent property tax increase, no reduction [...]
By Chris Marchand Staff and students at the Regional Campus of Confederation College here in Dryden celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, Jan. 11. The local post-secondary education provider currently services 80 full and [...]
By Chris Marchand A cherished community recreation site is sporting some much-needed upgrades with some help from a community project, and their friends in the business community. After a year of fundraising and [...]
By Dryden Observer Staff Dryden is making it easier for you to cast your vote. On Monday night council approved the use of Internet and telephone alternatives for the 2018 municipal election. City clerk [...]
By Michael Christianson The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have added some depth to their lines to help push them towards an SIJHL championship. Before the trade deadline the Ice Dogs acquired four players from [...]