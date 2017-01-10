New Years Baby 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Congratulations to Alyssa and Mac Potter whose newborn son Bowen Mackenzie Potter is Dryden’s 2017 New Year’s Baby. Bowen weighed in at 9lbs, 0 ounces and arrived Jan. 3 at 11:20 p.m. The couple received a prize pack put together […]
A bright start to 2017January 10, 2017 - (0) comments
Kids and parents enjoy a fireworks show during a New Years Eve sliding party at Camp Brigitte, just north of Dryden. Photo by Chris Marchand
Beacon of HopeDecember 15, 2016 - (0) comments
A single, brightly lit pine stands like a beacon in the darkness of Geraldine and Mario Savian’s forested property on Lakeside Dr. Photo by Chris Marchand
Santa Claus ParadeDecember 07, 2016 - (0) comments
Scenes from Friday’s Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade. The parade features dozens of float from local groups, businesses and institutions who worked on a theme of A Fairytale Christmas. Photos by Chris Marchand
Latest Articles
By Michael Christianson Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented a second draft of the 2017 budget to the Committee of the Whole Monday evening in order to meet their objective of having a final budget within [...]
Submitted The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services [...]
By Michael Christianson You may have noticed some new numbers on your favourite menus since the beginning of the New Year, no it’s not a new tax. On January 1, Ontario became the first [...]
By Michael Christianson Dryden Police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money and damage to the auto-teller located at Baywash Carwash, 191 Duke Street, which was reported on December 31, 2016. [...]
By Dryden Observer Staff What better way to ring in the New Year than by subjecting one’s body to discomfort so profound that you might even feel like a new person afterwards? Local Bed [...]
By Dryden Observer Staff Sandy Beach residents expressed their desire to see an extension to the sidewalk added to the list of Dryden’s infrastructure priorities. Dryden City Council received a letter from Sandy Beach [...]
Submitted The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce has made several big changes over this past year, a new logo, a new website, a new Manager, a new Chair, etc so the decision to move [...]
By Michael Christianson Bob Skene and Dr. Ghada Ibrahim presented to council on Monday on behalf of the Dryden Syrian Refugee Committee to give an update on their sponsored family and to ask for [...]
By Dryden Observer Staff A year-end report by the city’s economic development office recommends the city consider taking steps to keep Dryden’s downtown vibrant in the face of recent business closures. The recommendation was [...]
Submitted The Dryden Integrated Health Care Organization Working Group (DIHCO) remains committed to exploring opportunities to improve the delivery of care so that people living in Dryden and the surrounding area have better access [...]