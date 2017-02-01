Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Latest Articles

Thin turnout for pipeline session

Thin turnout for pipeline session

By: MichaelChristianson - 01 February 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand Residents of Dryden didn’t have much to say about the proposed Energy East Pipeline Project to a consultant group gathering regional data for the regional municipal collective Common Voice Northwest. [...]

Read More
Hoshizaki House gearing up for major fundraising campaign

Hoshizaki House gearing up for major fundraising campaign

By: MichaelChristianson - 01 February 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand The new executive director for Hoshizaki House says the local crisis shelter has its work cut out for them in 2017 as the facility aims to maintain services during a [...]

Read More
DRHC welcomes new physician to community

DRHC welcomes new physician to community

By: MichaelChristianson - 01 February 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Michael Christianson The Dryden Regional Health Centre recently welcomed a new physician to their team and she says she is already enjoying her new home. Dr. Chaitasi Intwala moved to Dryden with [...]

Read More

City still awaiting word on federal funding for projects

By: MichaelChristianson - 25 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson The city of Dryden passed it’s 2017 budget last week at council but the municipality is still waiting to hear from the federal government about what kind of funding they can [...]

Read More
Koshel vows to keep on fighting

Koshel vows to keep on fighting

By: MichaelChristianson - 25 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Michael Christianson The spirit of giving and support in Dryden is one that makes our community so unique. On Saturday we once again rallied for one of our own in the form [...]

Read More

City budget passed with no property tax increase

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson After much debate Dryden City Council has passed their 2017 budget. The balanced budget put forth by city Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll boasts a zero per cent property tax increase, no reduction [...]

Read More
Confederation College celebrates 50 years

Confederation College celebrates 50 years

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand Staff and students at the Regional Campus of Confederation College here in Dryden celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, Jan. 11. The local post-secondary education provider currently services 80 full and [...]

Read More
Milestone Rink benefits from 100 Men fundraising project

Milestone Rink benefits from 100 Men fundraising project

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

  By Chris Marchand A cherished community recreation site is sporting some much-needed upgrades with some help from a community project, and their friends in the business community. After a year of fundraising and [...]

Read More

City council exploring online voting methods for future elections

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Dryden Observer Staff Dryden is making it easier for you to cast your vote. On Monday night council approved the use of Internet and telephone alternatives for the 2018 municipal election. City clerk [...]

Read More

Ice Dogs make push to the end with new players

By: MichaelChristianson - 18 January 2017 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have added some depth to their lines to help push them towards an SIJHL championship. Before the trade deadline the Ice Dogs acquired four players from [...]

Read More