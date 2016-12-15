Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Warm welcome for Syrian Family at St. Joseph’s

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson On Sunday morning Khaled, Dania and Celia Halabi were officially welcomed to their new home of Dryden after mass at St. Joseph’s Church.  The Halabi family arrived in Dryden on November [...]

Read More

City facing more assessment woes with Canadian Tire

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Chris Marchand The City of Dryden’s problems with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation continue as council received word this past week of a province-wide settlement between MPAC and the Canadian Tire Corporation to [...]

Read More

Overdose deaths in region as powerful opioids enter Ontario

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

Northwestern Health Unit opens greater public access to overdose drug Naloxone By Michael Christianson Opioid abuse is on the rise in Canada and with new more powerful drugs such as fentanyl and carfentanyl hitting [...]

Read More
New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Gardner and West’s cancer fight

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson On January 1, 2017 Dock Holidays Bed and Breakfast will be hosting another Polar Bear Plunge. Originally planned as an annual event the last plunge was held in 2014 and raised [...]

Read More
Retiring Museum Curator Leah Gardner honoured

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

Retiring Dryden District Museum Curator Leah Gardner (second from left) was honoured by members of the Dryden Historical Society who declared  the main floor level of the museum will henceforth be known as the Leah Gardner [...]

Read More

Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 17

By: chrismarchand - 15 December 2016 - 0 Comments

Submitted Started in 1900, the Christmas Bird Count is North America’s longest-running Citizen Science project. Prior to the turn of the 20th century, hunters engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side [...]

Read More

Clinic/ER woes boil down to too few docs, say hospital admins

By: MichaelChristianson - 07 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Chris Marchand A human resources problem lies at the heart of complex and multi-layered challenges of the delivery of health care in Dryden, say local doctors and hospital administrators. While patients have expressed [...]

Read More

Losing patients? Tips from doctors and clinic staff on the best approach to getting the care you need

By: MichaelChristianson - 07 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Chris Marchand Dingwall Clinic and Dryden Regional Hospital physicians and staff offer the following tips to help you go about accessing care in the most efficient way possible: Avoid busy periods Dr. Stephen [...]

Read More

Region’s homeless shelters to receive major boost

By: MichaelChristianson - 07 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Chris Marchand With funding more than doubled to the region’s three homeless shelters, Kenora District Services Board CAO Henry Wall says shelter operators can focus on helping their clients rather than fundraising to [...]

Read More

DREAM arena fundraising group reaches 25K milestone

By: MichaelChristianson - 07 December 2016 - 0 Comments

By Michael Christianson Three months after the Dryden Recreation Extension And Modification (DREAM) committee first put up their fundraising thermometer outside of Memorial Arena the project is already nearing it’s first milestone. $25,000 is [...]

Read More