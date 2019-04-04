Stanley Ross Perry

It is with great sadness that the family of Ross Perry announces his passing on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

Ross was born on January 1, 1950 in Fort Frances to Stan and Mae Perry. He grew up in Fort Frances and made this community his home. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and he loved to play and watch hockey.

He leaves behind his partner Jackie Hagen; daughter Andrea Trembath and husband Cameron; grandson Magnus; sisters Joanne Balkwill and husband Don and Kathy Perry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ross was predeceased by his parents Stan and Mae and brother Ernie.

A celebration of Ross’ life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Green Funeral Home in Fort Frances, ON.

In memoriam donations may be made to Fort Frances Minor Hockey, P.O. Box 306, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3M7

Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.