Francoise Arseneault – October 17, 1931 – March 17, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Francoise Arseneault announce her peaceful passing on March 17, 2019 at Princess Court.

Fran was born October 17, 1931 in Strickland Ontario. She relocated to Dryden in the 60’s where she raised her 8 Children Rene (Karen), Helene (J.R), Marcel, Lucie (Daryl), Oscar (Lynn), Claude (Yvonne), Gisele (Myron) and Jean (Chara). Fran loved spending time surrounded by her family, watching her numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren grow. She also enjoyed a good game of crib and the occasional win at BINGO!

Mom left a lasting impression with everyone she met in her 87 years. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church with Father Alan Campeau officiating.

Interment will follow in the Dryden cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princess Court DECO through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON P8N 2X3

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Arseneault