Local Music Fills Midtown Stage

Local band Ragged Road filled Midtown Stage last week. The band consists of local musicians: Peter Keen on guitar and vocals; Rod Parr, lead guitar, mandolin, vocals; Mike Dennis on rythm guitar, Jhustin Czajkowski on bass, and Chris Marchand on drums.

Three local acts played at Midtown last week. To open the show Dani Rae on vocals was joined by Daniel Devan. Dave Darling took to the stage as a solo act belting out original pieces inspired by the faces he sees in Dryden.

Photos by Michael Christianson