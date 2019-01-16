Inaugural Brad West Memorial Tournament
The inaugural DGHA Brad West Memorial Tournament 2019 was a success.
We remembered our friend Brad West this past weekend and honour his memory by playing hockey, a sport he loved.
Sixteen teams participated, from Winnipeg to Nipigon.
Dryden Bantam Westy’s Warriors came in third in their division.
Dryden Atom Hot Shots won GOLD.
Congratulations Girls.