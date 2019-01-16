The Dryden Observer

Inaugural Brad West Memorial Tournament

The inaugural DGHA Brad West Memorial Tournament 2019 was a success.

Photo by Paula Oltsher

We remembered our friend Brad West this past weekend and honour his memory by playing hockey, a sport he loved.

Sixteen teams participated, from Winnipeg to Nipigon.

Dryden Bantam Westy’s Warriors came in third in their division.

Dryden Atom Hot Shots won GOLD.

Congratulations Girls.

