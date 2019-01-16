Harry McMaster – February 14, 1923 – January 9, 2019

Harry Speers McMaster passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 9, with his family by his side. Harry was one month short of his 96th birthday on Valentine’s Day.

He lived in the house that he built on Ghost Lake up until his passing. He and Vera completed their home in 1980 and enjoyed many special moments at the lake.

Harry leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Vera, his children Erin (Alex) Mintenko, Jack (Jeannie) McMaster, and Anne (Al) Schan. Grandad’s six grandchildren, Lisa Nordin (Nick), Jennifer McMaster (Kevin), Andrew Nordin (Rebecca), Kira Schan (Ashley), Kailey Clark (Adam), and Harrison Schan, will miss him very much as they enjoyed their time growing up at the lake.

Harry loved to watch his great grandchildren, Raleigh and Carter Clark, and Madeline McMaster-Savoury play. He looked at their Tinybeans site photos and videos every day for great entertainment.

Harry came to Dryden from Toronto in 1945 with plans to stay for one year of teaching at DHS, and passed away 75 years later, amassing 35 years in teaching and administration, all at Dryden High School.

He loved Northwestern Ontario, and was determined to improve the lives of his students through academics and sport. He initiated football, and track and field, and brought the name “Eagles” to DHS. He was very honoured to have the athletic field named after him, and also honoured with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012.

In retirement Harry and Vera enjoyed travel to many locations, in particular to Ireland to celebrate his heritage, and enjoy the hospitality of many relatives.

A Memorial funeral Service was held Monday, January 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Luke’s Anglican Church with Reverend Naboth officiating. Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

Special thanks to the emergency services personnel, Dr. Viherjoki and Dr. Jollymore, and nurses at DRHC for their attention to care for Harry. The nurses were so caring and compassionate to Harry and his family.

If friends so desire donations may be made to Dryden High School (Athletics), or a charity of choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca.