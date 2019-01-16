Bruce Morrow Campbell – October 27, 1931 – January 3, 2019

Bruce Morrow Campbell, born October 27, 1931, who passed away at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the age of 87 following a brief illness.

Bruce was a longtime resident of Quibell and more recently of Dryden.

Bruce is survived by his children Marguerite (David) Boone and Tim Campbell, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Gloria, brother James (Jim) Campbell, and sisters Ramona Berg and Patricia Boyce.

A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Bruce’s Life will be held Wednesday, January 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Alan Campeau officiating. Interment in the Quibell Cemetery will be held at later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to Princess Court DECO through the Stevens Funeral Homes, PO Box 412, Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1.

