Miners open 2019 with a win

The Red Lake Miners opened 2019 with a win against the top seeded Thunder Bay North Stars at the Cochenour Arena last Friday.

A scoreless first period made way to the second period where Morgan Venne scored 40 second in. Michael Di Lullo added another close to the halfway point and Di Lullo added another to close out the period. In the third period Ryan Mignault got Thunder Bay their first goal of the year but it would not be enough to beat Red Lake.

The next night the two teams were at it again and Red lake once again struck first with a goal from Bryce Young, the lone goal of the period. In the second Maxime Fortin got the North Stars on the board and Alex Erwin got the team from Thunder Bay their first lead. Keegan Tiringer earned the tie back for Red Lake. In the third period Mignault scored early for Thunder Bay but Young scored another on the power play near the middle of the frame.

From there Thunder Bay got three more goals from Brendan Gillis, Kyle Auger, and an empty net goal from Mignault lead to a 6-3 North Stars victory.