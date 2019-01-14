All KPDSB schools aiming for healthy schools certification

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) is making history as the first school board in Ontario to register all its schools for Ophea (Ontario Physical and Health Education Association) healthy schools certification.

Ophea’s healthy schools certification celebrates and recognizes the ways school communities are promoting and enhancing health and wellbeing for students, school staff, and the surrounding community. Schools earn points as they create a healthy schools team, assess needs and assets, identify a priority health topic, develop an action plan, enact it and monitor the progress, and celebrate and reflect on successes.

Gold, silver, and bronze certifications are applied for and earned based on points. Certification is an annual process reflecting on each school year. “We know that active healthy living and exercise is important for everyone, and particularly youth,” explained Sean Monteith, director of education for KPDSB.

“Being physical and in turn promoting physical and mental wellbeing has become a priority for all of us in our schools. We know that in northern Ontario, physical health and well-being are even more important and we are proud in Keewatin-Patricia to ensure we are doing our best to encourage this way of life. Congratulations to all of our schools and their champions in each location for promoting and making this a way of being.”

“The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board should be proud of all its schools for their commitment this school year in becoming a healthy school, and in promoting and enhancing the health and well-being of students, school staff, and the broader community,” congratulated Sarah Christie, Ophea’s bilingual projects leader.

Previously, in the 2017-2018 school year, 16 KPSDB schools received the certification with 11 achieving gold level.