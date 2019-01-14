Clifford Bull appointed special advisor on Indigenous affairs

Former Lac Seul First Nation chief Clifford Bull has a new role as special advisor on Indigenous affairs to the provincial government. Bull will advise Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford on economic and social and jurisdictional issues affecting Indigenous communities and liaise with Indigenous communities on behalf of the government.

Bull was chief of Lac Seul from 2006 to 2018, and before that, a social worker from 2004 to 2006, and a Lac Seul councillor from 2000 to 2004.

“Clifford Bull has a long history of leadership within his community, working with other First Nation leaders, both levels of government, industry and municipalities,” said Rickford. “He has a proven track record of bringing communities and individuals together to achieve common – goals, and as special ad visor, I know he will help create meaningful opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Indigenous communities and Ontario.”

In a letter to Premier Doug Ford, Ron Swain, – chief of the Ontario Coalition of Indigenous Peoples, wrote, “We were pleased to learn of the appointment of former Chief Clifford Bull as the province’s special advisor on Indigenous affairs. We understand he is tasked with serving as a liaison between you and Minister Rickford with Indigenous communities. This is an important role and we look forward to starting a relationship with former Chief Bull as soon as possible.”

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald ex tended congratulations too, saying the Chiefs of Ontario are looking forward to working with Bull as they continue to build positive and more substantial relations with the premier and Rickford.

Bull ran as a Conservative candidate in Kiiwetinoong and was defeated by NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa.