For Pete’s Sake – 2018 Come Together Concert a tribute to late local musician

Through snow and sleet and distances far, musicians and music fans alike came together for an annual tradition, December 27 at the The Centre. The 2018 Come Together concert culminated in a tribute performance to the late Peter Cortens, whose autumn passing was a deeply felt loss to the local music commmunity.

Musical members of the Cortens family and Todd MacDonald joined Opera Blue, the combo of Dryden ex-pat Kori Kameda and recording artist Andee Leclerc for the final set of the night and a performance of The Band’s song ‘The Weight’- led by Peter Cortens’ former bandmate Rick Smith and a cast of local personalities. Also in the band sets, an enthusiastic act from Sioux Lookout’s Multicultural Community Centre’s music program, Stay Tuned braved the snowy roads to take the stage in Dryden for the first time.

Will Scott and the Moody Blues performed a handful of bluesy offerings and featured a visit from the clowning Wayne Franklin who put on a show during a cover of ZZ Tops ‘Sharp Dressed Man’. Duo David Darling and Chris Marchand enjoyed a three song acoustic set, with Darling on the guitar and Marchand on the cajon.

Friends Cecily Wilson and Preston Robinson put together an enjoyable set of tunes. Solo act Tim Hannett performed a handful of classics. DHS musicians Better Together staged some impressive vocal performances with German exchange student Rose also performing a duet with impressive newcomer Tanner Henderson.

The evening was emceed by Darren Johnson.

Come Together is an annual fundraiser for The Dryden High School Musical Association.