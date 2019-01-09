2018: The Year in Review

A FINE WELCOME TO 2018; WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGE HITS THE DISTRICT

On January 1st, from 10:35 am until around 1:30 pm, Hydro One reported that 2,125 customers in the region were without power. When crews were sent to determine the source of the outage, it was dis covered that a tree had fallen across a main line. A power surge at the Balmertown plant also led to residents losing water pressure. A boil water advisory was put in place for the community to remove potential bacteria.

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The first birth of the year occurred at Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital on January 5th with the arrival of Grey Skye Cook. Born to first time parents Kayla Wood and Nicholas Cook, the baby weighed in at 7 lbs, 9 oz.

PRIME MINISTER SEEKS STUDENT INPUT IN PIKANGIKUM

January 19th was a big day for the region, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Pikangikum. The PM was accompanied by Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott and MP Bob Nault. While there, meetings were held with Chief and Council, elders and school children. Trudeau participated in the dedication of Eechokay Birchstick School, which opened in 2016. Students posed questions to the leader of the country concerning Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the issue of fresh water in the community and what it is he likes best about being the Prime Minister.

OLYMPIC GLORY FOR RADFORD AND DUHAMEL

Red Lakers basked in reflected glory as seven member Team Canada took gold in the team figure skating competition in PyeongChang. Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel skated both their short and long program in the event. Later in February, an enthusiastic red & white clad hometown crowd at the Red Lake Legion cheered Radford & Duhamel on as they capped off their careers with a bronze medal in pairs figure skating in South Korea. On March 21st, Eric was in town for a community meet & greet. To honour Eric’s accomplishments, Red Lake Council later voted in favour of renaming the portion of road in Balmertown spanning from McNeely Road to the Detta Access Road, Eric Radford Way.

WINTER CARNIVAL BRIGHTENS FAMILY DAY WEEKEND

There was something for everyone, both indoors and out, at the Red Lake Winter Carnival, which ran from Friday to Mon day of the Family Day weekend in late February. Celebrating the Canadian winter, there was pond hockey in Howey Bay, boat racing, dog sledding, the Fritz Bartlett Loppet on McKenzie Island, snowmobile derby and more. A coffee house, social, dance performance, movie, ice wine & dessert pairing and other events kept carnival goers entertained in the great in doors. The event continues to expand each year; Red Lakers very much anticipate its arrival.

BROWN RESIGNS AS ONTARIO PC LEADER

Following accusations of sexual harassment, Pat rick Brown resigned as the Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives. Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing was named as interim leader; ultimately Doug Ford took the helm and eventually the Premiership. The PCs ousted the Liberals in the June election, forming a majority government.

WOMEN OF MERIT

Women of the region celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8th. 2018’s recipients for the Woman of Merit awards organized by New Starts were Joanne Langlais in Ear Falls and Marielle Pellerin in Red Lake.

ANIOL PROVIDES 40 YEARS OF SERVICE

An appreciative community thanked Dr. Wojciech (Vic) Aniol for his forty years of service. He continues to provide medical care to Red Lakers.

NAME CHANGE FOR ENGLISH RIVER MINERS

The 2017-18 season ended for the English River Miners in late March in an overtime game against the Fort Frances Lakers. Eight minutes into OT, the series game to an end when a puck slid in the net. The team was the recipient of the Superior International Junior Hockey League’s inaugural Team Community Service Award, providing over 1600 hours of volunteer service during the 2017-18 season. At the AGM in August, the membership voted unanimously to change the name of the team to the Red Lake Miners, for purposes of branding and sponsorship. As Warren Badiuk commented, “People will know it is Red Lake”.

SOL MAMAKWA VOTED IN AS MLA FOR KII WETINOONG

On the advice of the Far North Electoral Bound aries Commission, the new riding, which means north in Ojibway was approved in October 2017. With a 68% indigenous population and an overall population of just under 33,000 people, Kiiwetinoong is the most northerly and least densely populated riding in Ontario. In the June 7th provincial election, Sol Mamakwa of the New Democratic Party became the riding’s first MLA.

CELEBRATING A LIFE: PHILLIP THOMAS VINET

A largely attended celebration of life for the late Red Lake Mayor Phil Vinet was conducted on Tuesday, June 12th at a place he loved so well, Centennial Park. Rain and an eventual outage of the sound system led to portions of the event being conducted at the Red Lake Golf and Country Club.

NORSEMAN DAYS IN GROWTH MODE

The community came together to celebrate at the annual festival July 20-22nd. The weather was spectacular throughout and as Chairperson Duane Rid dell noted, it was a year to try out some new concepts. “Our goal was to make the festival more family friendly from start to finish with Centennial Park as the hub”, commented Riddell. He further observed that a lot of people have started coming back to Norseman Days who hadn’t been there for several years. The Save DRD campaign to mitigate hail damage to the downtown landmark continues.

EAR FALLS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OFFICER FUNDING

In July, Kenora MP Bob Nault announced a $ 264,987. Fednor investment to enable the community of Ear Falls to hire an Economic Development Officer for a three year period. The community is in recruitment mode and will post the EDO position until it is filled.

GREYHOUND ANNOUNCES SERVICE CUTS: KASPER STEPS UP

Greyhound Canada announced discontinuation of service in Ontario, west of Sudbury, as well as pulling out of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and much of British Columbia. Kasper Minibus has expanded their service in NWO, with the inclusion of Red Lake.

TWO YEAR WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN PIKANGIKUM

Following repairs to the community’s water treatment and backup power systems, clean drinking water was restored. According to Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services, “four long-term advisories were lifted in September, with 71 having now been lifted since November 2015”. The commitment of the federal government is to ending all long-term drinking water advisories concerning public systems on reserves by March 2021. Any advisory over one year in duration is considered to be long term.

PREMIER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE GOLD RESULTS

In August, Premier Gold Mines Limited provided an update from the Hasaga Project in the Red Lake Greenstone Belt concerning 13 new drill hole results. The 2018 program has primarily been focused on infill and expansion of mineralization within the C-zone and D-zone target areas.

MEAT DRAW ACHIEVES 200K MILESTONE

For over 14 years, the Red Lake Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 102, has been collecting and redistributing funds to worthy causes in the area at their Friday night “Meat Draws”. `Red Lakers are provided with a spot to unwind at the end of the week, a wide range of groups are provided with welcome financial support and winners can go home with some meat. Win, win, win.

TOMAN & ROBERTS TAKE FIRST PLACE IN FALL CLASSIC

With a total weight of 24.12 pounds over two days, Red Lakers Steve Toman and Ryan Roberts clinched first place in the annual Labour Day weekend fishing derby. Second place went to Brandon and Curtis Kamm, with 23.17 lbs. Third place finish went to JP Kennedy and Dave Koss with 22.30 lbs. The big fish of the weekend, at 7.69 lbs. was credited to Harry Sawchuk and Richard Madussi.

HOMELESS SHELTER RELOCATES

The Red Lake Area Emergency Shelter Corporation opened its new facility in early autumn. The New Homeless Shelter is located at 220 Howey Street.

KEVIN KAHOOT RE-ELECTED IN EAR FALLS

Mayor Kevin Kahoot secured his fourth term in the October Municipal Election, beating out challenger Lynne Reynolds. Councillors elected in Ear Falls include Dan Sutton, Rob Eady, Wendy Pearson and David Carroll.

BELLS OF PEACE

A special commemorative sunset ceremony was held on November 11th outside the Red Lake Royal Canadian Legion to recreate the joyful pealing of bells that marked the end of World War 1. This date marked the centenary of the end of the conflict.

RUBICON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RECONCILIATION RESULTS

In a press release on November 29th, Rubicon Minerals Corporation announced positive reconciliation results from its bulk sample program compared to the current block model estimates of the planned stope designs at the Phoenix Gold Project. Rubicon believes the results validate the filed 2018 Mineral Resource Estimate.

SOMBER STATISTIC ANNOUNCED

In late November, the light board outside the Heritage Centre was amended by the staff of New Starts to reflect the reality that 799 women and children have been murdered in Ontario since 1991, in cases of domestic violence.

REACH RAMPS UP

The Regional Events, Arts & Cultural Hub is in full swing in its plan to raise 2 million dollars in the area to help move the construction of a state of the art, energy efficient sport and cultural facility in Red Lake. For more information and to donate, residents are encouraged to visit www.reachredlake.com

PURE GOLD TESTS REVEAL GOOD RESULTS

Pure Gold announced in late November that test mining at Madsen has been completed with a total of 7,096 tonnes of mineralized material extracted from three distinct stoping areas. As stated, at a 4.0 g/t gold cut-off, the bulk sample estimate includes 46% more tonnes, 8% higher gold grade and an estimated 56% more ounces of gold than predicted from the resource model blocks.

MAYOR MOTA TAKES THE HELM

The Municipality of Red Lake’s 2018-2022 Council started their term on December 4h. Mayor Mota is joined at the table by Councillors Janet Hager, Jamie Kristoff, Dale Butterfield and Warren Badiuk. Throughout the holiday season, best wishes are extended to you & yours for a prosperous and happy 2019.