Domtar Provides Christmas Present To Dryden’s Dream Committee

The Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification Committee, known as the DREAM Committee, has received an early Christmas gift from Domtar’s Dryden Operations.

The mill’s General Manager, Jim Blight presented the committee with a cheque in the amount of $10,000 to support their efforts to address the repairs and upgrades needed to the Dryden Memorial Arena. The local arena is often the hub of the Dryden community and hosts many locals and visitors throughout the year for various events including hockey and fishing tournaments, as well as large social and fundraising events. “Contributing to this important initiative fits with Domtar’s values and core principles of supporting the communities in which we operate,” says Blight.

“We recognize the arena as an important gathering place in our community that fosters volunteerism, health and wellness and we are pleased to be able to support the DREAM committee for these needed improvements.”

“We are so pleased to have received this contribution from Domtar’s Dryden Mill,” said Janice Radburn, co-chair of the DREAM committee. “This is an enormous project with many phases, so our fundraising is longterm. Collaboration with community partners such as Domtar is helping us to make our vision a reality.”

The Dream Committee has been working since 2016 to raise funds towards this multi phased initiative in order to provide the community of Dryden with an arena everyone can be proud of. To date, their efforts have been successful with smaller projects including the installation of new automatic sliding glass doors in the entrance ways, painting, and washroom upgrades which includes improved handicap access.

The DREAM committee is supported by many community volunteers and advisors from the City of Dryden. It continues its ongoing fundraising efforts and hopes to begin the installation of new flooring in 2019. Future goals include the addition of new dressing rooms and additional parking.