William Edward (Bill) Lever – July 25, 1932 – December 5, 2018

Bill was born at the Dryden Red Cross Hospital, son to George Edward and Dorothy Elizabeth Lever.

He was predeceased by his parents, infant brother George Andrew, Sister Ella Bernice and brothers Herbert Arthur and Roy Albert. He is survived by sisters, Tessa Smith, Mary Albisser and Ruth (Ray) Wilson and brothers Jim and George, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Bill maintained contact and interest in the well-being of family and friends near and far, Bill loved Christmas and the spirit of giving was more important to him than receiving. Everyone enjoyed opening the creatively wrapped gifts which always held several surprises. 2018’s gifts will no doubt be especially treasured, as Bill had them all ready, and wrapped before he went into the hospital.

Bill’s schooling was attained at the one room Van Horne Township School. It was located on the road now know as the Wabiggon River Road. With the passing of his Father, all the family had to help out with all that needed to be done, raising a family of nine children (5 – 17 years of age). Bill, being the eldest did all he could to help. To help with expenses, he went to work for the local farmers, especially Frank Gould and Ross Hutchison.

Bill started working for the Dryden Paper Company on the ‘jack ladder’ where they used pike poles to direct the wood to the intake feed. He worked there until the mill stopped bringing wood down the river and closed that part of the operations. He moved inside the mill and remained there until 1989, when due to health problems, he was forced into early retirement.

Bill went to work as he went through life, with a smile and giving his all.

Bill was always willing to share some of his learning experiences with the younger workers. After retirement, he spent many happy hours building picnic tables which many of his friends appreciated. Anyone traveling Highway 594 would see Bill sitting at his picnic table and giving a cheerful wave to passers by.

Bill was a regular at the Legion meat draws – always enjoyed visiting with friends there and also at the local coffee shops.

Bill was a small man that left a large foot print. He had many friends and no enemies. What a blessing he was to all that knew him. In keeping with Bill’s wishes there will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. A celebration of Life and Internment of ashes will be held in the spring.