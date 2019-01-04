Nick Burlack – December 13, 1925 – December 24, 2018

The family of Nick Burlack is saddened to announce his passing on December 24, 2018.

Nick was born on his family farm in Shell Valley, Manitoba on December 13, 1925, the 2nd eldest of seven children. Those early days on the farm instilled values of hard work and helping others that remained with him throughout his life.

During World War II, he served in Europe with Royal Winnipeg Rifles and was honoured to be a “little black devil” his entire life remaining active with their veterans associations and joining travel groups to Europe several times.

On his return to Canada, he did many jobs working on farms, wintering in bush camps, driving trucks, building dams and “slinging beer” before arriving in Dryden in 1954. Working at the paper mill for many years he was very proud of drawing a pension for longer than he worked there.

Nick is survived by his wife Marge, son Randy, daughter Debbie (Murray MacDonald), grandson Blair (Devin Nelissen), granddaughters Niki (Kirby Patrosh), Megan (Jason Reminek), Hailee (Brad Lyons) and Jaime (Jordan Ingram), as well as his beloved great grandchildren, who knew him as “grandpa the great”, Toby, Paisley, Birkley and Rowan. He is also survived by his sisters Eleanor Gorda and Ann Muir and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by Keith Blanchard and Jamie Beal.

Nick was determined to live to 100 and remain in his own home.

Thank you to everyone at Home Care, Dryden Regional Health Centre, EMS and Doctor Moir for all of their kindness over the past several years that allowed him to get very close to his goal.

A Celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63 through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Burlack