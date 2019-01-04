Harold Schmidt – July 18, 1942 – December 16, 2018

Harold was born July 18th, 1942 to Herman and Mathilda Schmidt in Fort Frances, Ontario.

While growing up, he loved hockey and played until he was an old-timer. He enjoyed camping at his remote cabin on Angood Lake and spent many weekends there. He loved watching hockey and was a big fan of the Boston Bruins.

He spent a lot of his time with his dog Lacey and they were very close. Lacey really misses him.

Harold leaves to mourn his wife Carolyn of 56 years, is son Mark and wife Lisa and his four grandchildren Brendan, Cameron, Michaela and Mia. Harold was predeceased by his daughter Jodi in 2002. He spent many years in construction as a Drywall Contractor.

As per Harold’s wishes, there will be no service. A family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society

or to Second Chance Pet Network through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ontario, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Schmidt.