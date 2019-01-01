Eugene Soucy – December 18, 1925 – December 9, 2018.
Eugene Soucy was born in Ste. Rose Du Lac, Manitoba on December 18, 1925 and passed away December 9, 2018.
He took pleasure in the simple things in life, such as playing cards, camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Linda (Brian), Stella (Al) and Dan, his grandchildren Ryan, Misty (Shane), Travis (Roberta) and Sara (Devon) and by his great grandchildren. As per Gene’s request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
“To the world, you were someone. To us, you were the world.”