In loving memory of Christa Gollub, age 81, who passed away peacefully on December 9, 2018 with her family by her side.

Christa is survived by her loving and devoted husband Willi, of 61 years, her son Ralph (Annette) and daughter Doris (Denis), her grandchildren Cody (Sara), Tiffany (Patrick), Logan (Ashley), Lance (Liz), Olivia (Mike) and five great-grandchildren; Sadie, Julie, Lucas, Jaxon and Charli.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother and sister of Germany. Christa was born in Germany and came to Canada in 1958 where she spent her first two years in Whitedog Falls where her neighbours helped her perfect her English. They then moved to Ear Falls and started their family.

Oma, as everyone called her, spent her summer days attending to her flower garden and relaxing at the cabin. She also spent many a day perfecting the art of baked goods and delectable German dishes, no grandkid ever went home without a care package. She was known for her loving personality and wouldn’t hesitate to open her heart and home to anyone who knew her or even if they had just met.

Mom, thank you for everything that you have given us and the warmth and love you have shown us during our precious time together.

Many thanks to the Dryden Hospital Staff for their compassionate care. As per her wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire donations may be made to our local charity Memory in Miles or to the DRHC Foundation through Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca